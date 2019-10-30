Security camera footage at a Kumamoto nightclub shows a male staff member being tackled by an Uruguay rugby player on Oct. 16. | BACON EGG / VIA KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Kumamoto nightclub files criminal complaint against Uruguay rugby players

Kyodo

KUMAMOTO – A Kumamoto city nightclub filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against players on the Uruguay Rugby World Cup team, alleging they damaged property at the establishment, the nightclub’s lawyer said.

The club, called Bacon Egg, lodged a damage report after two players tackled a club staffer standing by the entrance, who was later diagnosed with a back sprain.

A senior official from the tournament organizing committee has visited the club and apologized, and the committee has said the two players have expressed remorse for their actions.

But the club said it is “deplorable” that it has not received a “clear apology” from the team.

A group of players and others linked to the team visited the club in the early hours of Oct. 14 after their 35-13 loss to Wales at Kumamoto Stadium. Some of them engaged in anti-social behavior, including spilling drinks on DJ equipment and personal computers and tearing apart a stuffed bear, according to the lawyer.

The police questioned the two players on that day, and they left Japan with the rest of the team after failing to reach the quarterfinals.

