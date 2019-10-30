13-year prison term finalized for stepfather in fatal Yua Funato abuse case

A 13-year prison sentence was finalized Wednesday for a man convicted of physical abuse and neglect that led to the death of his 5-year-old stepdaughter after the defense and prosecutors did not appeal the ruling.

The Tokyo District Court ruling on Oct. 15 found that Yudai Funato, 34, restricted his stepdaughter Yua’s food intake from around late January last year, beat her and did not seek medical care despite her weakened state while at their home in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward. The girl died on March 2 last year.

Prosecutors had demanded that Funato be sentenced to 18 years in prison, while the defense had sought a nine-year term.

“The restriction of food intake and the violence went far beyond discipline,” Minoru Morishita, presiding judge of the Tokyo District Court, said earlier this month when handing down the ruling.

Yua’s 27-year-old mother, Yuri, now divorced from Funato, received an eight-year prison term in September for parental neglect resulting in the girl’s death. She has appealed her sentence.

The court noted the woman suffered psychological abuse by Funato but acknowledged she knowingly accepted the violence he inflicted on her daughter.

The girl’s death attracted nationwide attention and prompted the government to enact revised laws in June this year that ban parents and other guardians from physically punishing children and strengthen the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases where abuse is suspected.