Workers assemble Honda Motor Co. North America-bound Fit vehicles on the production line of the company's factory in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, in 2016. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Hitachi and Honda plan to merge four auto parts makers

Move aims to boost competitiveness in next-generation technologies such as electric and self-driving vehicles

Kyodo

Hitachi Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. plan to merge four auto parts makers to boost their competitiveness, industry sources said Wednesday.

The plan is a response to increasing competition in the development of next-generation technologies such as electric and self-driving vehicles, the sources said.

The two companies were expected to announce the plan later in the day.

The merger would involve Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. and the Honda subsidiaries Keihin Corp., Showa Corp. and Nissin Kogyo Co.

Hitachi would hold a majority stake in the merged company, according to the sources.

The combined sales of the four firms would be around ¥1.8 trillion ($165 billion), making the merged company one of the leading auto parts manufacturers in Japan.

Hitachi has been streamlining its automotive business to enhance profitability, selling its Clarion Co., a maker of car navigation systems, to the French car parts maker Faurecia S.A. in March.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, the largest company among the four firms by sales, said in June it aims to expand its annual sales of automotive parts and related products to between 1.2 trillion and ¥1.7 trillion by the 2021 fiscal year from ¥971 million in 2018.

The main products made by Honda’s Keihin include fuel management and electric motor control units. Showa makes steering and shock-absorber parts, among others. Nissin Kogyo is a supplier of brake parts.

