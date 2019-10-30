A screen displays a notice when installing the update iOS 13.2 on an iPhone on Tuesday in New York. Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update. Individuals can choose "Not Now" to decline audio storage and review. | AP

Business / Tech

Keeping privacy in mind, Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update

AP

NEW YORK – Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update.

In August, Apple suspended the practice and apologized for the way it used people, rather than just machines, to review the audio.

While common in the tech industry, the practice undermined Apple’s attempts to position itself as a trusted steward of privacy. CEO Tim Cook repeatedly has declared the company’s belief that “privacy is a fundamental human right,” a phrase that cropped up again in Apple’s apology.

Now, Apple is giving consumers notice when installing the update, iOS 13.2. Individuals can choose “Not Now” to decline audio storage and review. Users who enable this can turn it off later in the settings.

Tech companies say the practice helps them to improve their artificial intelligence services.

But the use of humans to listen to audio recordings is particularly troubling to privacy experts because it increases the chances that a rogue employee or contractor could leak details of what is being said, including parts of sensitive conversations.

Apple previously disclosed plans to resume human reviews this fall, but hadn’t specified when. Apple also said then that it would stop using contractors for the reviews.

Other tech companies have also been resuming the practice after giving more notice. Google restarted the practice in September, after taking similar steps to make sure people know what they are agreeing to. Also in September Amazon said users of its Alexa digital assistant could request that recordings of their voice commands delete automatically.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington Oct. 23. Facebook came under fresh criticism on Tuesday for its hands-off approach to political speech, as a group of employees and U.S. lawmakers called on the social network to apply fact-checking for politicians spreading misinformation.
Sen. Mark Warner asks fact-check-refuser Facebook to be more transparent on political ad policy a...
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner called on Facebook Inc. to provide more transparency over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, asking whether it would comply with a new rule that requires o...
Sony is considering building another image sensor plant in Nagasaki Prefecture due to increasing demand.
Sony considering building ¥100 billion chip plant for smartphone image sensors
Sony Corp. is considering spending around ¥100 billion ($900 million) to build a new semiconductor plant in southwestern Japan to meet the growing demand for image sensors used in smart...
NTT Docomo Inc. plans to terminate i-mode, the world's first mobile internet services launched in 1999, due to a dwindling number of users in March 2026.
NTT Docomo to discontinue decades-old i-mode, world's first mobile internet service, in 2026
NTT Docomo Inc. said Tuesday it will discontinue i-mode, an internet-capable mobile phone system introduced in 1999, at the end of March 2026 due to a dwindling number of users. As the w...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A screen displays a notice when installing the update iOS 13.2 on an iPhone on Tuesday in New York. Apple is resuming the use of humans to review Siri commands and dictation with the latest iPhone software update. Individuals can choose "Not Now" to decline audio storage and review. | AP

, , , , , , , ,