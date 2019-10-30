Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington Oct. 23. Facebook came under fresh criticism on Tuesday for its hands-off approach to political speech, as a group of employees and U.S. lawmakers called on the social network to apply fact-checking for politicians spreading misinformation. | AFP-JIJI

Sen. Mark Warner asks fact-check-refuser Facebook to be more transparent on political ad policy and ID financial backers

BANGALORE, INDIA – U.S. Sen. Mark Warner called on Facebook Inc. to provide more transparency over its decision to not fact-check ads run by politicians, asking whether it would comply with a new rule that requires online platforms to disclose the purchasers of ads.

Facebook has been under fire over its advertising policies, especially after it exempted politicians’ ads from fact-checking standards applied to other content on the social network.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has earlier defended Facebook’s policy, saying the company did not want to stifle political speech.

In a letter to Zuckerberg on Monday, Warner cited some recent ad examples that he described as containing falsehoods about former Vice President Joe Biden and said it underscored the need of accountability.

“Facebook’s apparent lack of foresight or concern for the possible damages caused by this policy concerns me,” Warner said in the letter. (bit.ly/2Ng3z3C)

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Warner have been pushing for the introduction of the Honest Ads Act, which would require platforms to disclose the purchasers of ads, applying the same rules that exist for TV and radio. Warner said he will press Facebook to fully comply with the act.

The social network has also drawn criticism over its ad policy from Democratic candidates, including Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, running in the 2020 presidential election.

