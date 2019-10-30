Men suspected of being affiliated with the Islamic State group sit in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on Saturday. Kurdish sources say around 12,000 IS fighters including Syrians, Iraqis as well as foreigners from 54 countries are being held in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

In Kurdish prison, captured Islamic State fighters never see the sun

AFP-JIJI

HASAKEH, SYRIA – Just months ago, the most hardcore among them were still bent on defending the last sliver of the Islamic State group’s “caliphate” in Baghouz, Syria.

Today, they’re crammed together: 5,000 presumed jihadis in an overcrowded Kurdish prison in the country’s northeast.

AFP correspondents obtained exclusive access to the site in Hasakeh province. They found thousands of detainees, including children, lying cheek by jowl in stifling, stench-filled rooms, orange jump suits covering emaciated frames.

Most are Iraqis or Syrians, followed by Tunisians, Moroccans and Saudis, but there are also Europeans and even Americans.

IS fighters were accused of carrying out beheadings, mass executions, rapes, abductions and ethnic cleansing in territory they held across swaths of Iraq and Syria.

In Iraq, IS seized the historic home of the Yazidi minority in Sinjar region, forcing children to become soldiers and using thousands of women as sex slaves.

Today, some 12,000 alleged IS jihadists, including at least 2,500 non-Iraqi foreigners of more than 50 different nationalities, are held in prisons guarded by Syrian Kurdish forces.

In the jail in Hasakeh, none of them has heard that Trump on Sunday announced the death of IS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a U.S. operation in northwest Syria.

“They have absolutely no contact with the outside world,” said the prison governor, who gave his name as Serhat.

“They only see the sun when they are transferred to the infirmary,” he said.

The medical clinic has space for about 300 wounded and amputees. But in total, 1,500 prisoners — nearly a third of the inmates — are injured or ill, according to Serhat.

One cell, set aside for minors, houses dozens of boys, some barely adolescent. IS propaganda called these children “cubs of the caliphate..”

A Turkish incursion against Kurdish forces in northern Syria has sparked fears in western capitals that jihadis could stage jailbreaks.

A U.S. official said that more than 100 prisoners have escaped since the start of Ankara’s operation on Oct. 9.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Europeans to repatriate their citizens.

One of the last holdouts from Baghouz, Bassem Abdel Azim, a 42-year-old Dutch-Egyptian, was wounded in the leg during an airstrike.

The father of five said he had “only one wish”: to see his wife one more time, “to tell her I’m sorry I took them in a country at war.

“They can hang me after that,” he said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Woodbridge firefighters work to extinguish the scene of a plane crash at a home in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Tuesday.
Pilot missing after small plane crashes in New Jersey, sets houses ablaze
A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City on Tuesday morning, setting two houses ablaze and leaving the pilot unaccounted for. The twin-engin...
A wind turbine farm owned by PacifiCorp is seen near Glenrock, Wyoming, in 2013. The military wants North Dakota and perhaps four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provide security at launch facilities. Defense Department and Air Force officials were meeting Tuesday with North Dakota lawmakers and regulatory officials.
U.S. military wants more rules for wind turbines near nuclear missile sites patrolled by choppers
The military wants North Dakota and four other states with nuclear missile arsenals to consider introducing new rules aimed at preventing conflicts between wind turbines and helicopters that provid...
National Security Council Director for European Affairs Alexander Vindman arrives for a closed-door deposition at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Tuesday. Vindman told Congress that he witnessed efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's rival, Joe Biden, and that he reported it as a national security risk.
Trump adviser, key Army officer, testifies about alarm over call with Ukraine leader
An Army officer at the National Security Council who twice raised concerns over the Trump administration's push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, testified behind closed doors ag...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Men suspected of being affiliated with the Islamic State group sit in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on Saturday. Kurdish sources say around 12,000 IS fighters including Syrians, Iraqis as well as foreigners from 54 countries are being held in Kurdish-run prisons in northern Syria. | AFP-JIJI Suspected Islamic State members are held in a prison cell in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,