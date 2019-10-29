Director Miki Dezaki speaks during a news conference in June on his controversial film "Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue." | KYODO

National

Japan film festival scraps screening of 'comfort women' movie over lawsuit fears

Kyodo, Staff Report

A film festival that began over the weekend in Kawasaki has decided not to show a documentary featuring social debate on “comfort women.”

The phrase refers to women who provided sex — including those against their will — for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The organizer said it could not avoid changing its initial plan of showing the film — “Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue” — after the city, a co-sponsor of the festival, expressed concerns.

It said the city, which has provided ¥6 million ($55,200) for the Kawasaki Shinyuri Film Festival, was worried about potential problems given that some of the people interviewed in the film by director Miki Dezaki had filed a lawsuit to stop its screening, claiming they had not given permission to appear in a commercial film.

“The festival is organized by mostly volunteers and we made the decision considering safety and management risks,” said Shuji Nakayama, head of the festival. “Given that the festival is financed by taxpayers’ money, it was unavoidable to have a different judgment from a private theater.”

The festival, organized by nonprofit organization Kawasaki Arts with a total budget of ¥13 million, will run through Nov. 4.

The decision prompted an independent film company, Wakamatsu Production, to withdraw the showing of its two movies, criticizing the move as an act of “murdering freedom of expression.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The city of Kyoto has faced criticism after it revealed that the comedy duo Miki received ¥1 million for tweeting promotional messages about the city that weren't labeled as such.
Kyoto under fire after paying ¥1 million to comedians for unlabeled promotional tweets
The city of Kyoto signed a contract to pay ¥1 million to a comedy duo to promote the city on Twitter, local officials revealed Monday, but the city is coming under fire after the pair poste...
A government panel has proposed that the number of hospitals beds be reduced by 130,000 to cut social security costs.
Abe-led government panel suggests reducing hospital beds to cut costs
The number of beds at publicly and privately run hospitals across the nation should be reduced by some 130,000 as a measure to cut ballooning social security costs, according to a proposal by pr...
Debris from Typhoon Hagibis is piled up in Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, on Monday.
Japan moves to step up reconstruction funding in wake of Typhoon Hagibis
The Cabinet decided Tuesday to increase government funding and assistance for reconstruction in Nagano and other prefectures ravaged by deadly Typhoon Hagibis, designating the disaster earlier i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Director Miki Dezaki speaks during a news conference in June on his controversial film "Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of the Comfort Women Issue." | KYODO

, ,