Japan panel proposes frequency-sharing plan for stable 5G mobile services

An expert panel of Japan’s communications ministry proposed Monday that a system be created to allow fifth-generation mobile communications service providers to share radio frequencies for avoiding network congestion.

Through high-capacity, ultrafast 5G networks, unprecedentedly huge volumes of data would be transmitted simultaneously. As a result, there could be delays in communications — which could turn deadly if related to autonomous driving or remote medical treatment.

Currently, specific frequencies are allocated to communications firms and other entities for their exclusive use.

But the panel has called for making it possible for carriers to use 5G frequencies allocated to satellite communications firms and administrative authorities when the frequencies are available.

Specifically, the panel envisages a system that clearly shows when frequencies can be used for 5G mobile services.

The ministry plans to introduce a legislative amendment on the issue next year.