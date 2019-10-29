This 2018 photo combo shows signage for a Sprint store in New York's Herald Square and signage at a T-Mobile store in New York. T-Mobile says it expects its combination with Sprint to close next year as it awaits a December antitrust trial with a group of state attorneys general. | AP

Business

T-Mobile outpaces estimates for profit and mobile-subscriber gains

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – T-Mobile US Inc. posted subscriber gains that exceeded analysts’ predictions and raised its customer forecast for the year, once again outpacing larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile, which is awaiting U.S. court approval of its $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint Corp., said Monday that it added 1.1 million regular monthly subscribers in the third quarter. Analysts anticipated 848,000 new mobile customers. Earnings of $1.01 a share also exceeded estimates.

T-Mobile typically gives a conservative wireless-subscriber forecast at the beginning of the year, only to raise it later. This time fits the pattern again: The company increased its range to between 4.1 million and 4.3 million, up from 3.5 million to 4 million in August.

Attracting new mobile customers could become more challenging next month when Verizon starts offering a free year of Disney+, a new video streaming service. T-Mobile has been boosting its customer base by offering free Netflix subscriptions.

The Federal Communications Commission approved T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint earlier this month, but the deal still faces a multistate lawsuit that goes to court in December.

T-Mobile, like Verizon and AT&T, is adding 5G wireless technology to its network. The company plans to launch its full nationwide 5G network by the end of this year, matching AT&T’s planned expansion; Verizon expects to offer the service in 30 cities by year-end.

Shares were close to unchanged in late trading Monday. The stock is up 30 percent this year, compared with a gain of 7 percent for Verizon and 21 percent for the S&P 500 Index.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing in July. U.S. regulators are proposing to cut off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. networks, citing security threats. The proposal would mean that telecom companies receiving government subsidies can't use those to pay for networking equipment from Huawei and ZTE.
U.S. proposes cutting off funds for Chinese telecom equipment, citing security threats
U.S. regulators have proposed cutting off funding for Chinese equipment in U.S. telecommunications networks, citing security threats. The Federal Communications Commission will vote next month o...
The Virgin Galactic (SPCE) logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the company begins public trading in New York Monday.
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism venture achieves NYSE debut liftoff
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. became the first space-tourism business to go public as it began trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The listing, carried out through a...
Managers wait for job applicants at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood during a job fair in Hollywood, Florida, in June. A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey released Monday has found.
U.S. business hiring hits seven-year low as sales slow, Trump trade war is blamed: survey
A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey found. Just one-fifth of the economists surveyed by the National Assoc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This 2018 photo combo shows signage for a Sprint store in New York's Herald Square and signage at a T-Mobile store in New York. T-Mobile says it expects its combination with Sprint to close next year as it awaits a December antitrust trial with a group of state attorneys general. | AP

, , , , , ,