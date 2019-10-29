British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to the Houses of Parliament in London Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

British lawmakers block Johnson's bid for Dec. 12 election

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – British lawmakers on Monday blocked an attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold an early general election on Dec. 12, as he sought to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

A total of 299 MPs voted in support of his proposal, with 70 against, but he did not secure the backing of the two-thirds of the 650 MPs required by law to pass the motion.

The main opposition Labour Party largely abstained.

“Because the majority required has not been reached, the noes have it,” House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said after the result was announced.

An exasperated Johnson in response said the electorate would find the situation “utterly bewildering” and vowed to end the “paralysis” over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“One way or another, we must proceed to an election,” he told MPs.

“Later on this evening the government will give notice of presentation of a short bill for an election on Dec. 12 so we can finally get Brexit done.

“This house cannot any longer keep this country hostage. Millions of families and businesses cannot plan for the future,” he said.

Johnson’s new motion, expected to be debated and voted on Tuesday, is expected to propose that a call for an early election can be passed by a simple majority.

Johnson runs a minority Conservative government. He is pushing for a general election to try to secure a majority in parliament which would enable him to get the required support to approve his divorce deal with Brussels.

EU leaders earlier on Monday approved a third extension to the Brexit process until Jan. 31, 2020. Johnson begrudgingly accepted this but urged them not to grant any more time after that.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Firemen and police stand outside a mosque after an incident in Bayonne, southwestern France, Monday. French authorities say a suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and seriously injuring two elderly men who caught him trying to set fire to the mosque's door.
Man with rightist links shoots, wounds pair outside mosque he tried to torch in France
French police on Monday arrested a man with past far-right links suspected of shooting and seriously injuring two elderly men who spotted him trying to set fire to the door of a mosque. The regi...
Children line up to enter a tent at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, in February. The Trump administration is shutting down operations at one of the largest U.S. facilities for child migrants that had come under intense criticism from advocates and lawmakers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it reduced bed capacity from 1,200 to zero at the Homestead site. About 2,000 workers were being let go.
Controversial Florida child migrant detention facility shuts down
The Trump administration announced Monday that it is shutting down one of the largest U.S. facilities for child migrants, which had come under intense criticism because of its regimented conditions...
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros at Nationals Park in Washington Sunday.
'Lock him up': Ballpark boos a rarity for a president shielded from protests
The boos were loud. And for President Donald Trump, they may have felt unfamiliar. Trump was showered with jeers, boos and chants (as well as some cheers) when he attended a World Series game at...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to the Houses of Parliament in London Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,