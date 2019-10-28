A storekeeper wears a gas mask while selling drinks to protesters as riot police fire tear gas at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

Reuters

HONG KONG – Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show no signs of relenting, and is unlikely to achieve annual economic growth this year, the city’s Financial Secretary said.

“The blow to our economy is comprehensive,” Paul Chan said in a blog post on Sunday, adding that a preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday would show two successive quarters of contraction — the technical definition of a recession.

He also said it would be “extremely difficult” to achieve the government’s pre-protest forecast of 0 to 1 percent annual economic growth.

Protests in the former British colony have reached their 21st week. On Sunday, black-clad and masked demonstrators set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs at police who responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

Protesters have routinely torched store fronts and businesses, including banks and particularly those owned by mainland Chinese companies, as well as vandalizing the city’s metro system MTR Corp., which they view as acting at the government’s behest to curtail protests.

The MTR has shut services early for the past few weeks and said it will close around two hours earlier than normal on Monday by 11 p.m. to repair damaged facilities.

Tourists numbers have plummeted, a decline Chan called an “emergency,” with the drop in visitor numbers worsening in October — down nearly 50 percent.

Retail operators, from prime shopping malls to mom and pop businesses, have been forced to shutter for multiple days over the past few months.

While authorities have announced measures to support local small and medium seized enterprises, Chan said the measures could only “slightly reduce the pressure.”

“Let citizens return to normal life, let industry and commerce to operate normally, and create more space for rational dialogue,” he wrote.

Protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.

China denies such interference and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and the U.K., of stirring up trouble.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Masaaki Shirakawa
Ex-Bank of Japan chief Masaaki Shirakawa says global 'Japanification' policies are misguided
Former Bank of Japan Gov. Masaaki Shirakawa said he is witnessing a "Japanification" of monetary and fiscal policy in other countries and doubts that low interest rate and high debt strategies w...
Pedestrians walk past the Bank of Japan in Tokyo.
Negative yields will punish insurer profits, ex-Bank of Japan official says
Miyako Suda, who opposed the Bank of Japan's ultraloose monetary policy as a member of its Policy Board, has a warning for the nation's life insurers as bond yields sink ever lower. This ...
A woman works in a WeWork shared-office space in Tokyo.
WeWork's path to turnaround challenged by tainted 'cool factor'
Co-working wasn't new when WeWork Cos. came along, but the office-sharing company made it cool, enticing millennials and entrepreneurs with amenities like hip furniture, beer on tap and puppy parti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A storekeeper wears a gas mask while selling drinks to protesters as riot police fire tear gas at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Sunday. | REUTERS

, , ,