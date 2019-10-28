This undated file photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Oct. 12 in Birmingham, Alabama. | FBI / VIA AP

Hundreds pack Alabama church funeral to mourn girl, 3, slain after she was abducted from birthday party

AP

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – Hundreds of people packed an Alabama church to overflowing Sunday for the funeral of a girl who police say was killed after being kidnapped from a birthday party.

The funeral of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney was held at the New Beginning Christian Ministry in Birmingham. That 700-seat church is less than 10 miles (16 km) from a public housing project where the girl, also known as “Cupcake,” was abducted Oct. 12. A fellowship hall was used to seat a large overflow crowd amid a program marked by tears, somber prayer and joyous gospel music.

McKinney’s body was found amid garbage 10 days after the abduction. Authorities have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in her death.

The child’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body prompted an outpouring of sympathy throughout the city and beyond.

“This 3-year-old has Herculean powers,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said last week. “She’s unified a city. She’s brought the city together.”

A citywide vigil was held outside Birmingham City Hall recently after the discovery of her body.

News outlets reported there was a float in the child’s honor at Birmingham’s annual Magic City Classic Parade during the weekend.

