Operations at Japan Display Inc.'s plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, have been temporarily suspended due to recent heavy rains in the Kanto region. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan Display halts Chiba plant due to damage from heavy rain

JIJI

Japan Display Inc. has suspended production at its mainstay plant in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture, due to damage from torrential rains that hit the prefecture late last week, it was learned Sunday.

Since 6 a.m. Saturday, the plant has halted the production of liquid crystal display panels mainly for Apple Inc., company officials said.

Due to a power outage caused by the rains, the gas supply equipment needed for plant operations stopped, the officials said.

The company plans to restart the plant as soon as it secures electricity supply.

The plant itself was not inundated in the heavy rains and no other equipment suffered an interruption of power supply, according to the officials.

