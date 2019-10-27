Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group who presided over its global jihad and became arguably the world’s most wanted man, was believed dead after being targeted by a U.S. military raid in Syria.

A U.S. official said late Saturday that al-Baghdadi was targeted in Syria’s Idlib province. The official said confirmation that the IS chief was killed in an explosion was pending. The official was not authorized to discuss the strike and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Newsweek, which first reported the news, said it had been told by a U.S. Army official briefed on the raid that al-Baghdadi was dead. It said the operation was carried out by special operations forces after receiving actionable intelligence. Al-Baghdadi may have killed himself with a suicide vest as U.S. forces descended, media said citing multiple government sources.

Two Iraqi security sources and two Iranian officials also said they had received confirmation from inside Syria that al-Baghdadi had been killed.

“Iran was informed about (al-)Baghdadi’s death by Syrian officials who got it from the field,” one of the officials said.

The Newsweek report said the U.S. Defense Department had told the White House they have “high confidence” that the target killed was al-Baghdadi but that further verification is pending, adding that Trump had approved the mission nearly a week before it took place.

Newsweek said members of a team from the Joint Special Operations Command carried out the high-level operation on Saturday after receiving actionable intelligence, according to sources familiar with the move. The location raided by special operations troops had been under surveillance for some time, the report added.

Observers said that Idlib province would make an odd location for a last stand by al-Baghdadi since it is mostly controlled by a group now known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has in recent years clashed with IS. But if the raid was successful, al-Baghdadi would be the highest-ranking terrorist leader killed or captured since Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

President Donald Trump teased a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that “Something very big has just happened!” A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a “major statement” at 9 a.m. Sunday in Washington.

An announcement that the U.S. had finally killed the elusive militant who has been the subject of an international manhunt for years would be a major foreign policy victory for Trump as he gears up for his 2020 re-election bid.

The U.S. leader has been frustrated by the American news media’s heavy focus on the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, which he calls an illegitimate witch hunt.

The strike came amid concerns that a recent American pullback from northeastern Syria could infuse new strength into the militant group, which had lost vast stretches of territory it had once controlled.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, reported an attack carried out by a squadron of eight helicopters accompanied by a warplane belonging to the international coalition on positions of the Hurras al-Deen, an al-Qaida affiliated group known as Guardians of the Jihad, and where IS operatives are believed to be hiding in the Barisha area north of the city of Idlib, after midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

It said the helicopters targeted IS positions with heavy strikes for about 120 minutes, during which jihadis targeted the helicopters with heavy weapons. The Syrian Observatory documented the death of nine people as a result of the coalition helicopter attack. It is not yet known whether al-Baghdadi is one of them, it said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise due to the presence of a large number of wounded.

Al-Baghdadi has led IS for the last five years, presiding over its ascendancy as it cultivated a reputation for beheadings and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers to a sprawling and self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

In a January 2015 hostage crisis, IS released a video claiming to have abducted two Japanese nationals, war correspondent Kenji Goto, 47, and Haruna Yukawa, a 42-year-old self-styled security contractor. After several days of back and forth with the Japanese government and other intermediaries over ransom demands and a potential prisoner exchange, the terrorist group beheaded both men, releasing a gruesome video of Goto’s death that deeply shook Japan.

It was precisely these acts that left a large target on al-Baghdadi’s back. Still, he remained among the few IS commanders at large despite multiple claims in recent years about his death and even as his so-called caliphate dramatically shrank, with many supporters who joined the cause either imprisoned or jailed.

His exhortations were instrumental in inspiring terrorist attacks in the heart of Europe and in the United States. Shifting away from the airline hijackings and other mass-casualty attacks that came to define al-Qaida, al-Baghdadi and other IS leaders supported smaller-scale acts of violence that would be harder for law enforcement to prepare for and prevent.

They encouraged jihadists who could not travel to the caliphate to kill where they were, with whatever weapon they had at their disposal. In the U.S., multiple extremists have pledged their allegiance to al-Baghdadi on social media, including a woman who along with her husband committed a 2015 massacre at a holiday party in San Bernardino, California.

With a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, al-Baghdadi has been far less visible in recent years, releasing only sporadic audio recordings, including one just last month in which he called on members of the extremist group to do all they could to free IS detainees and women held in jails and camps.

The purported audio was his first public statement since last April, when he appeared in a video for the first time in five years.

In 2014, he was a black-robed figure delivering a sermon from the pulpit of Mosul’s Great Mosque of al-Nuri, his only known public appearance. He urged Muslims around the world to swear allegiance to the caliphate and obey him as its leader.

“It is a burden to accept this responsibility to be in charge of you,” he said in the video. “I am not better than you or more virtuous than you. If you see me on the right path, help me. If you see me on the wrong path, advise me and halt me. And obey me as far as I obey God.”

Though at minimum a symbolic victory for Western counterterrorism efforts, his death would have unknown practical impact on possible future attacks. He had been largely regarded as a symbolic figurehead of the global terrorist network, and was described as “irrelevant for a long time” by a coalition spokesman in 2017.

Al-Baghdadi was born Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai in 1971 in Samarra, Iraq, and adopted his nom de guerre early on. Because of anti-U.S. militant activity, he was detained by U.S. forces in Iraq and sent to Bucca prison in February 2004, according to IS-affiliated websites.

He was released 10 months later, after which he joined the al-Qaida branch in Iraq of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. He later assumed control of the group, known at the time as the Islamic State of Iraq.

After Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, al-Baghdadi set about pursuing a plan for a medieval Islamic State, or caliphate. He merged a group known as the Nusra Front, which initially welcomed moderate Sunni rebels who were part of the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad, with a new one known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Al-Qaida’s central leadership refused to accept the takeover and broke with al-Baghdadi.

Al-Baghdadi’s fighters captured a contiguous stretch of territory across Iraq and Syria, including key cities, and in June 2014, it announced its own caliphate. Al-Baghdadi became the declared caliph of the newly renamed Islamic State group. Under his leadership, the group became known for macabre massacres and beheadings —often posted online on militant websites — and a strict adherence to an extreme interpretation of Islamic law.

Over the years, he has been reported multiple times to have been killed, but none has been confirmed. In 2017, Russian officials said there was a “high probability” he had been killed in a Russian airstrike on the outskirts of Raqqa, but U.S. officials later said they believed he was still alive.