National / Politics

LDP eyes project team for North Korea missile defense

JIJI

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering to soon establish a new project team to discuss the strengthening of missile defense measures amid the rapid progress of North Korean nuclear and missile development, LDP lawmakers said Saturday.

The project team is expected to comprise mainly members of the party’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense policy divisions, they said.

The team will discuss measures such as boosting missile detection and interception capabilities with unmanned aircraft and acquiring strike capabilities against enemy bases, and plans to compile a proposal to submit to the government, the lawmakers said.

North Korea has been honing its missile-related technologies with multiple launch tests for its new short-range ballistic missiles since May. Earlier this month, the country fired a ballistic missile built to be launched from a submarine in a lofted trajectory. Missiles launched at such a trajectory are harder to detect upon their launch and have higher fall velocity, making interception more difficult.

“At this rate, (North Korea) will complete a high-performance nuclear missile capable of reaching Japan,” an LDP lawmaker specialized in national defense policies said, emphasizing the necessity of swift countermeasures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Tomioka Silk Mill building in Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, is one of the cultural assets damaged by Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month.
Typhoon Hagibis damaged 163 cultural assets in Japan, agency says
Powerful Typhoon Hagibis damaged 163 cultural assets in 22 prefectures, including a Tomioka Silk Mill building designated as a national treasure by the government, a Cultural Affairs Agency surv...
The Chikuma River overflowed in the city of Nagano due to Typhoon Hagibis earlier this month.
Japan to discuss new flood prevention steps in wake of disasters
In the wake of a recent series of increasingly severe rain disasters, the infrastructure ministry is discussing new steps to prevent river flooding, eyeing an increase in rainfall due to the exp...
A security guard stands in front of a Kyoto Animation Co. studio in Kyoto on Sept. 18, two months after it was hit by an arson attack.
Japan to tighten gasoline sale rules after Kyoto arson attack
The government will tighten rules on the sale of gasoline in Japan following a deadly arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio in July, officials said Saturday. The Fire and Disaster...

, , , ,