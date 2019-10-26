Defense chief Taro Kono briefs Australia on possible SDF mission in Middle East

Defense Minister Taro Kono on Friday explained via telephone to his Australian counterpart, Linda Reynolds, Japan’s possible dispatch of Maritime Self-Defense Force ships to the Middle East for securing sea lane safety.

Australia has pledged to send patrol planes and vessels to join a U.S.-led coalition for safeguarding Middle East seaways.

“We talked about sharing information between the two countries’ troops,” Kono told reporters after the talks.

On Thursday, Kono had a series of telephone talks with the defense chiefs of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which have also pledged to join the U.S.-led coalition. Kono told the officials that Japan plans to provide them with information when deploying Self-Defense Forces.