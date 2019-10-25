Japan has logged a new record for foreign residents, according to government data released Friday. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Foreign population in Japan breaks record with 2.82 million

Kyodo

A record 2,829,416 foreign people were registered as residents at the end of June as more and more technical interns and workers enter Japan amid a severe labor shortage, government data showed Friday.

The figure was up 3.6 percent from the previous high set at the end of last year, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

Technical trainees totaled 367,709, eclipsing the 336,847 students. Other work-linked visa holders also saw a sharp rise in numbers, the agency said.

Those arriving on visas for engineers and international services stood at 256,414, up 13.6 percent, while 13,038 — up 17.9 percent — entered under visas for highly skilled professionals.

Those arriving with the new visa status created in April for blue-collar workers stood at just 20, though the number who acquiring this status had risen to 616 as of Oct. 18.

Given that the government expected up to 47,550 people to arrive on this visa in fiscal 2019 ending in March, the system is apparently off to a slow start.

Those with permanent residency constituted the largest group of residents at 783,513, up 1.5 percent.

By nationality, Chinese made up the largest group with 786,241, followed by South Koreans at 451,543 and Vietnamese at 371,755.

Foreign populations rose across the 47 prefectures, with Tokyo home to the biggest concentration at 581,446.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A prototype of Central Japan Railway Co.'s maglev train is unveiled to the media at the railway operator's experimental laboratory in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Oct. 3.
Shizuoka faces pushback after it delays maglev project over river water concerns
Construction of a new maglev line connecting Tokyo and Nagoya has come to a standstill, with Shizuoka Prefecture refusing to give the green light to the full-scale drilling of a tunnel under the...
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike greets John Coates, the visiting chairman of the International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission, ahead of their meeting Friday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office.
Tokyo Gov. Koike protests but IOC stands firm on 2020 Olympic marathon's move to Sapporo
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike demanded an explanation from the International Olympic Committee during a meeting on Friday with Coordination Committee Chairman John Coates as to why the host city for the ...
Departing trade minister Isshu Sugawara faces reporters on Friday morning at the Diet after a Cabinet meeting.
Japan trade chief Isshu Sugawara exits amid allegations he broke election campaign law
Trade minister Isshu Sugawara resigned on Friday, a month and a half after assuming his post, following an accusation in a weekly tabloid that he violated an election campaign law. "I feel deepl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan has logged a new record for foreign residents, according to government data released Friday. | GETTY IMAGES

, ,