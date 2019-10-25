Dollar almost flat around ¥108.65 in Tokyo as incentives elude

The dollar went sideways around ¥108.65 in Tokyo trading Friday due to the lack of incentives.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.61-61, down from ¥108.67-67 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1112-1112, down from $1.1147-1147, and at ¥120.69-70, up from ¥121.10-10.
The dollar rose close to ¥108.70 in midmorning trading on real demand-backed buying. But it soon fell back into a narrow range around ¥108.65 as there were no follow-through purchases.
“The dollar has been unable to breach ¥108.70-75 amid a dearth of powerful incentives,” an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.
“Investors found it difficult to tilt positions ahead of policysetting meetings by the Japanese and U.S. central banks next week,” an asset manager said.
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5