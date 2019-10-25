Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, the Pentagon official in charge of Ukraine and Russia policy, arrives to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees ,on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Pentagon told witness not to testify in impeachment inquiry but she refused to comply

AP

WASHINGTON – A Defense Department official who testified in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump did so in defiance of the Pentagon, which told her not to cooperate.

A letter to Laura Cooper’s attorney obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday cites an administration-wide policy against participating in the impeachment probe.

The letter cites concerns about whether the House is authorized to conduct an impeachment inquiry without a formal vote and about what it says is a “blanket” prohibition against on Defense Department lawyers being present for interviews.

Several witnesses, including Cooper, have appeared for closed-door interviews after receiving subpoenas from the House.

Cooper had to wait hours for her interview to begin on Wednesday after Republicans stormed the secure room being used for depositions, bringing the proceedings to a halt.

