U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham arrives to attend the memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday. | PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Trump, Republican allies push ahead with anti-impeachment resolution

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Republicans pressed their offensive against the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump on Thursday with plans for a Senate resolution calling the investigation illegitimate while the White House lauded lawmakers in his party who stormed into a high-security room and interrupted testimony.

The House of Representatives is examining whether there are grounds to impeach Trump over his request in a July telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, Joe Biden. The former vice president is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Republican Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump on Monday called on Republicans to “get tougher” in fighting the impeachment inquiry. His ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who on Tuesday agreed with Trump that the president was the victim of a “lynching” by Democrats, was scheduled to announce his resolution later on Thursday. Graham’s office described the measure as a resolution condemning the “closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”

Republicans have sought to attack the legitimacy of the impeachment probe and have complained about depositions being given behind closed doors. The U.S. Constitution, however, gives the House wide latitude in how to handle impeachment.

Even if passed in the Republican-led Senate, the resolution would not affect the House inquiry. However, it would place Republicans on the record on impeachment at a time when some cracks in Trump’s support within his own party have appeared, including pointed criticism from Sen. Mitt Romney.

If the House passes articles of impeachment — formal charges — the Senate would then hold a trial on whether to remove Trump from office. No U.S. president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced support for the resolution but did not say when he would bring it up for a vote. He also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats of having an “impeachment obsession.”

Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, accused Trump and his Republican congressional allies of hypocrisy for demanding that impeachment proceedings be done in public even as the administration withholds subpoenaed documents and tries to block testimony to House investigators.

“One the one hand, you say you want everything to be public when it comes to the hearings. But you won’t give up any documents,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “The hypocrisy, the self-serving nature of the president’s statements and his Republican allies here in the House and Senate is glaring.”

More than two dozen House Republicans barged into a high-security hearing room on Wednesday and delayed for several hours the testimony of a Pentagon official in the impeachment inquiry, complaining about a lack of transparency. Republican members of the three committees heading the House inquiry have taken part in the proceedings throughout.

“Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History. It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I’m glad they did it,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said of the House Republicans, speaking on Fox News.

Trump had withheld $391 million in security aid to Ukraine passed by Congress to help counter Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

In testimony on Tuesday, William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, said Trump had made the aid contingent on the Ukrainian president announcing he would investigate Biden, his son Hunter Biden’s tenure on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, and a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

During the call with Trump, Zelenskiy agreed to the investigations. The aid was later provided.

Federal election law prohibits candidates from accepting foreign help in an election.

Only a handful of Republican lawmakers have publicly criticized Trump for his conduct in the Ukraine matter despite a parade of current and former officials providing details of the scandal. Rather than focusing on the president’s conduct, many Republicans have criticized the House inquiry as secretive and assailed Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. Democrats controlling the process have said they will hold public hearings in the coming weeks.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hugs widow Maya Rockeymoore during a memorial service for Rep. Elijah Cummings at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday. The Maryland congressman and civil rights champion died Oct. 17, at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues.
Late Rep. Elijah Cummings hailed as 'North Star' for Democrats
The late Rep. Elijah Cummings was hailed as the "North Star" for fellow House Democrats as congressional leaders and colleagues paid tribute to him at a Capitol ceremony Thursday. House Speaker ...
A woman types on a keyboard in New York Oct. 8. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active.
Cyberespionage campaign targeting U.N. agencies: researchers
A coordinated cyberespionage campaign using phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other nongovernmental o...
Dennis Parada and his son, Kem Parada, stand at the site of the FBI's dig for Civil War-era gold in Dents Run, Pennsylvania, last year. On Thursday, an appeals court ordered Pennsylvania state officials to produce their communications with the FBI about the excavation, which was conducted on state-owned land.
Pennsylvania told to produce documents about mystery 2018 FBI dig for Civil War-era gold
Score one for the treasure hunters. A father and son who believe they found a legendary cache of buried Civil War-era gold have been fighting for access to government documents about a 2018 FBI ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham arrives to attend the memorial services for Rep. Elijah Cummings in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday. | PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , ,