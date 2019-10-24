North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

Kim Jong Un and Trump have 'special' relationship: KCNA

Reuters

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump continue to have close relations and trust, with Kim calling the relationship “special,” North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

The statement comes after North Korea earlier this month broke off working-level talks with the United States in Sweden, pushing denuclearization negotiations back into limbo after what had been months of stalemate.

North Korea had cast the blame on the U.S., saying the other side’s negotiators would not “give up their old viewpoint and attitude.”

Kim Jong Un “said that the relationship between him and President Trump is special” a few days ago, according to the KCNA statement.

“I sincerely hope that a motive force to overcome all the obstacles between the DPRK and the U.S. and to advance the bilateral relations in the better direction will be provided on the basis of the close relationship,” the KCNA statement, under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, said.

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea’s official name.

However, contrary to Trump, “Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the U.S. administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason, preoccupied with the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.” the statement said.

The statement said North Korea will see “how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year.”

Kim Jong Un had earlier set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Philippine Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo speaks during an interview with Reuters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Wednesday.
Philippine vice president says time for ailing Duterte to halt failed deadly drug war, let U.N. p...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should allow the United Nations to investigate his war on drugs, and abandon a deadly campaign that has been failure and a dent on the country's international i...
People attend a flash mob singing event outside Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Months of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations in the financial hub were sparked by protests against a now-canceled extradition law —which would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.
Hong Kong extradition bill officially killed, but more unrest likely
Hong Kong's legislature on Wednesday formally withdrew planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but the move was unlikely to end months of unrest as it met jus...
Image Not Available
Boeing flight control system key factor in Lion Air crash: investigators
Mechanical and design problems with a Boeing flight control system were key factors in the crash of a Lion Air plane last year, Indonesian investigators told victims' families in a briefing Wedn...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Mount Kumgang tourist resort in North Korea in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,