People crowd Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 2015. Los Angeles County health officials say a visitor to Disneyland in October may have exposed others to measles. The Department of Public Health says a county resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the theme park on Oct. 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. | AP

World / Science & Health

LA Disneyland visitor had measles, may have exposed others

AP

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County health officials say a visitor to Disneyland this month may have exposed others to measles.

The Department of Public Health says a county resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the theme park on Oct. 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m.

Earlier that morning, the person was at a Starbucks on the west side of Los Angeles.

Health officials say anyone who was at those locations at those times may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days.

Those people should check their medical records to determine if they were immunized or had measles previously.

There have 19 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019 and 11 cases among non-residents who traveled through.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media outside of the White House in Washington, on Wednesday. Trump had advance knowledge and supported a protest by Republicans who told him they planned to barge into a secure hearing room on Capitol Hill where Democrats are holding impeachment testimonies, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Republicans stand by Trump, gingerly, after diplomat's explosive testimony
They pleaded ignorance, saying they'd not read the diplomat's damning statement. They condemned the Democrats' tactics as unfair. They complained the allegations against President Donald Trump rest...
Mazloum Abdi (Kobani), commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), attends a meeting with other commanders and representatives of the U.S.-led coalition in the northwestern Syrian city of Hasakah in August.
U.S. senators want quick visa for Kurdish general amid Syria crisis so he can give situation report
Republican and Democratic U.S. senators asked the State Department on Wednesday to quickly provide a visa so that the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces could visit the United st...
Asylum-seekers who arrived from Libya are seen at the United Nations emergency transit center in Gashora, Rwanda, Wednesday.
'A better life somewhere else': Europe-bound African migrants wait in Rwanda after being evacuate...
At the United Nations emergency transit center next to a serene lake south of Rwanda's capital on Wednesday, the quiet mood was broken by the sobs of a group of female migrants from Ethiopia. "T...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People crowd Main Street at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 2015. Los Angeles County health officials say a visitor to Disneyland in October may have exposed others to measles. The Department of Public Health says a county resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the theme park on Oct. 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. | AP

, , , ,