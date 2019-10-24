House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, flanked by (from left) Reps. Russ Fulcher, Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and other conservative House Republicans, complain to reporters about how House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is conducting the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Republicans storm secure SCIF impeachment deposition with banned cellphones, delay testimony

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. congressional Republicans furious about being left out of the Donald Trump impeachment process stormed a closed-door witness deposition Wednesday and refused to leave, escalating a showdown over the investigation of the president.

More than two dozen lawmakers barged into a secure U.S. Capitol meeting room known as a SCIF, delaying the testimony of a Pentagon official, the latest witness in Democrats’ investigation of possible abuse of power by Trump over his pressure campaign against Ukraine.

It is a violation of U.S. House rules to access SCIFs — secure facilities designed to prevent electronic eavesdropping — without permission, and concerns were raised that lawmakers were committing serious security breaches by striding in with their mobile phones.

Some of the Republican encroachers apparently began tweeting from within the SCIF.

“BREAKING: I led over 30 of my colleagues into the SCIF where (House Intelligence Committee chairman) Adam Schiff is holding secret impeachment depositions. Still inside — more details to come,” tweeted rebel leader congressman Matt Gaetz, a fierce Trump defender.

A follow-up tweet suggested Gaetz was aware of the sensitivities of devices in the SCIF: “**Tweet from Staff**,” it read.

The incident caused Schiff to contact the House sergeant at arms about how to proceed, a Democratic lawmaker who watched the scene told The Washington Post.

The move, which Democrats branded a “stunt,” delayed the deposition of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense responsible for Ukraine policy.

All members of the three House committees conducting the investigation, Democrats and Republicans alike, are permitted to attend the depositions and question witnesses

Congressman Alex Mooney, who stormed the SCIF with Gaetz, said in an audio recording posted online that Schiff “saw us, took the witness and walked out of the room, because they refused to have a hearing in a transparent way.”

Republicans opposed to impeachment appear to have settled on a new strategy to fight back: attacking the process itself, claiming it is invalid because the House has not taken a floor vote to launch an impeachment inquiry, and that it lacks transparency.

The Republican protest came two days after Trump urged his party to “get tougher and fight” against the investigation.

House Democrat Stephen Lynch said Republicans were seeking to “disrupt” the hearing to focus on the process rather than the substance of witness testimony.

They “wanted to exercise a right that doesn’t exist,” Lynch told CNN.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

James Jeffrey, U.S. State Department special representative for Syria Engagement; testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
U.S. official says American forces found evidence of war crimes by Turks in Syria, confirm 100 Is...
President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria said on Wednesday that U.S. forces had seen evidence of war crimes by Turkish forces in Syria, during their recent offensive against Kurds. "We h...
A least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 2010. Once hurt the by the damning of major rivers like the Missouri and before that diminished by hunting for feathers for hats, the interior tern population has increased tenfold in population since 1985 to more than 18,000. On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the endangered list.
Terns for the better: Bird ready to fly off U.S. endangered list
After 34 years on the endangered species list, a tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly free of federal protection. Once hurt the by the damming of major rivers like the Missouri and before that d...
Children sit in line to register during a child soldier release in Yambio, South Sudan, in February. An estimated 19,000 child soldiers are in South Sudan, one of the highest rates in the world, according to the United Nations. As the country emerges from civil war, some worry the fighting could re-ignite if former child soldiers aren't properly reintegrated into society.
Traumatized, haunted by their acts, South Sudan's former child soldiers struggle to move on
When he escaped the armed group that had abducted him at the age of 15, the child soldier swore he'd never go back. But the South Sudanese teen still thinks about returning to the bush, six months ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff stands in an elevator as he arrives to attend a closed-door meeting where Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper will testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) | AP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, flanked by (from left) Reps. Russ Fulcher, Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and other conservative House Republicans, complain to reporters about how House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is conducting the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday. | AP

, , , , , , ,