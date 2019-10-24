James Jeffrey, U.S. State Department special representative for Syria Engagement; testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

U.S. official says American forces found evidence of war crimes by Turks in Syria, confirm 100 Islamic State prisoners fled

Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria said on Wednesday that U.S. forces had seen evidence of war crimes by Turkish forces in Syria, during their recent offensive against Kurds.

“We haven’t seen widespread evidence of ethnic cleansing” by Turkey, but there had been reports of “several incidents of what we consider war crimes,” said James Jeffrey, special representative for Syria, at a House of Representatives hearing.

He said U.S. officials were looking into those reports and had demanded an explanation from Turkey’s government. He also said U.S. officials were investigating a report that Turkey had used restricted burning white phosphorus during its offensive.

Jeffrey and Matthew Palmer, a deputy assistant secretary of state who handles issues including relations with Turkey, spent a second straight day testifying in the U.S. Congress.

Many lawmakers, including Trump’s fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, disagree with Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, which cleared the way for Turkish troops to cross the border to fight against Kurdish forces who for years helped U.S. troops fight against Islamic State militants.

“How could the United States do something so senseless, so disgraceful, so contrary to our values?” Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said as he opened the hearing.

Jeffrey also confirmed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s statement that more than 100 Islamic State fighters had escaped. “We do not know where they are,” Jeffrey told the hearing.

Jeffrey had said in Senate testimony on Tuesday that “dozens” of the militants had escaped prison since the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria began about two weeks ago.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, flanked by (from left) Reps. Russ Fulcher, Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and other conservative House Republicans, complain to reporters about how House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is conducting the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday.
Republicans storm secure SCIF impeachment deposition with banned cellphones, delay testimony
U.S. congressional Republicans furious about being left out of the Donald Trump impeachment process stormed a closed-door witness deposition Wednesday and refused to leave, escalating a showdown ov...
A least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 2010. Once hurt the by the damning of major rivers like the Missouri and before that diminished by hunting for feathers for hats, the interior tern population has increased tenfold in population since 1985 to more than 18,000. On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the endangered list.
Terns for the better: Bird ready to fly off U.S. endangered list
After 34 years on the endangered species list, a tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly free of federal protection. Once hurt the by the damming of major rivers like the Missouri and before that d...
Children sit in line to register during a child soldier release in Yambio, South Sudan, in February. An estimated 19,000 child soldiers are in South Sudan, one of the highest rates in the world, according to the United Nations. As the country emerges from civil war, some worry the fighting could re-ignite if former child soldiers aren't properly reintegrated into society.
Traumatized, haunted by their acts, South Sudan's former child soldiers struggle to move on
When he escaped the armed group that had abducted him at the age of 15, the child soldier swore he'd never go back. But the South Sudanese teen still thinks about returning to the bush, six months ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

James Jeffrey, U.S. State Department special representative for Syria Engagement; testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS This January photo shows a view inside a former Islamic State (IS) group prison cell in the city of Hajin in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province, vacated after the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) retook the city from Islamic State group fighters. More than 100 prisoners of the Islamic State extremist movement have escaped in Syria in the chaos since Turkey's incursion, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday. "We would say the number is now over 100. We do not know where they are," James Jeffrey, the State Department pointman on Syria, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee. | AFP-JIJI Rep. Albio Sires holds a picture of Presidents Trump, Putin and Erdogan as he asks a question to James Jeffrey, U.S. State Department special representative for Syria Engagement, during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,