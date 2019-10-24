Lev Parnas arrives for his arraignment Wednesday in New York. He and Igor Fruman are charged with conspiracy to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. Prosecutors say the pair wanted to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to oust the country's ambassador to Ukraine. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Two associates of Rudy Giuliani plead not guilty to making illegal campaign contributions

AP

NEW YORK – Two associates of Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges they used straw donors to make illegal campaign contributions to politicians and committees to advance their business interests.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arraigned in federal court in Manhattan in a case that’s cast a harsh light on the business dealings of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

“Many false things have been said about me and my family. … I will be vindicated,” Parnas said outside court. Fruman didn’t speak to reporters.

Prosecutors say Parnas and Fruman made donations while lobbying U.S. politicians to oust the country’s ambassador to Ukraine. Giuliani — who at the time was trying to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Trump’s potential Democratic challenger, Joe Biden — has said he knew nothing about the donations.

Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens are now the subject of a House impeachment inquiry.

Prosecutors say Parnas and Fruman worked with two other men, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin, in a separate scheme to make illegal campaign donations to politicians in several states in an attempt to get support for a new recreational marijuana business.

Correia and Kukushkin pleaded not guilty last week at a hearing where a prosecutor said evidence includes data from over 50 bank accounts and information gathered through 10 search warrants. The prosecutor told the judge that the government’s investigation is ongoing.

All the defendants are U.S. citizens, but Kukushkin and Parnas were born in Ukraine and Fruman in Belarus. All are free on bail.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, flanked by (from left) Reps. Russ Fulcher, Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight Reform, and other conservative House Republicans, complain to reporters about how House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is conducting the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington Wednesday.
Republicans storm secure SCIF impeachment deposition with banned cellphones, delay testimony
U.S. congressional Republicans furious about being left out of the Donald Trump impeachment process stormed a closed-door witness deposition Wednesday and refused to leave, escalating a showdown...
James Jeffrey, U.S. State Department special representative for Syria Engagement; testifies before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on President Trump's decision to remove U.S. forces from Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
U.S. official says American forces found evidence of war crimes by Turks in Syria, confirm 100 Is...
President Donald Trump's special envoy for Syria said on Wednesday that U.S. forces had seen evidence of war crimes by Turkish forces in Syria, during their recent offensive against Kurds. "We h...
A least tern checks her two eggs on the beach in Gulfport, Mississippi, in 2010. Once hurt the by the damning of major rivers like the Missouri and before that diminished by hunting for feathers for hats, the interior tern population has increased tenfold in population since 1985 to more than 18,000. On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will propose taking the interior population of the least tern off the endangered list.
Terns for the better: Bird ready to fly off U.S. endangered list
After 34 years on the endangered species list, a tiny Midwestern bird is ready to fly free of federal protection. Once hurt the by the damming of major rivers like the Missouri and before that d...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lev Parnas arrives for his arraignment Wednesday in New York. He and Igor Fruman are charged with conspiracy to make illegal contributions to political committees supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans. Prosecutors say the pair wanted to use the donations to lobby U.S. politicians to oust the country's ambassador to Ukraine. | AP Igor Fruman, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, exits federal court in New York Wednesday. He and another associate of Giuliani pleaded not guilty to charges that they conspired to launder foreign campaign contributions into U.S. elections, in a case that has heightened scrutiny of Giuliani's foreign business ties and his work as personal lawyer to President Donald Trump. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,