Abe treats foreign dignitaries in Japan for the imperial ceremony to banquet featuring traditional arts

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie hosted a banquet Wednesday featuring Japanese cultural performances to entertain foreign dignitaries who attended the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito the previous day.

During the evening event at Tokyo’s Hotel New Otani, famed actors representing three traditional arts — Kyogen, Kabuki and Bunraku — performed together in a single play in what was a very rare production. That was followed by a Noh performance that featured a lion dance.

Kyogen actor Nomura Mansai, 53, Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo, 41, and Bunraku puppet master Yoshida Tamao, 66, performed “Sambaso,” a play celebrating an ancient harvest ritual.

The banquet came a day after Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement before an audience of leaders and representatives of Japan as well as some 190 other countries in a traditional ancient ceremony held at the Imperial Palace.

He ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after his father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down the day before in the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries.

Mansai said in a recent interview with Kyodo News, that he hoped the guests would “feel the diversity and coexistence of Japanese art and culture” through the traditional plays.

“Japanese art and culture are highly diverse,” said Mansai, explaining that those emerging later have not defied the old ones, but rather have coexisted with them.

Noh and Kyogen were established around the 14th century, while Kabuki traces its origin to dances of the early 17th century. Bunraku evolved from puppet plays from the late 17th century.

Mansai, who is also a supervisor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies, said the banquet’s basic concepts on diversity and coexistence represent what he wishes to convey at the sporting events.

The previous banquet in 1990, held to celebrate former Emperor Akihito’s enthronement, also featured Kabuki and Noh performances.