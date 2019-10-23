An outdoor screen in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo displays a live broadcast of Emperor Naruhito proclaiming his accession to the chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

National

To preserve Japan's male imperial line, conservative lawmakers eye restoration of former imperial branches

Kyodo

A conservative group in Japan’s ruling party on Wednesday finalized a proposal to allow men from previously severed collateral branches of the imperial family to rejoin it in order to ensure stable male succession.

The proposals, to be submitted to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were crafted as the number of successors to the Chrysanthemum Throne dwindles.

The 1947 Imperial Household Law stipulates that only males in the family’s male line can ascend to the throne. Following the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, the family now has only three such heirs: the emperor’s younger brother, Crown Prince Akishino, 53; the crown prince’s son, Prince Hisahito, 13; and Prince Hitachi, the emperor’s 83-year-old uncle.

To sustain the imperial family, the Liberal Democratic Party group came up with ideas such as letting unmarried men in the former branches marry into or be adopted by the family.

The group has suggested creating a law on this as an emergency measure, instead of revising the Imperial Household Law.

The emperor has a daughter — Princess Aiko, 17 — and there are other females in the family, but the Imperial Household Law requires women to abandon their imperial status after marrying commoners.

The group opposes allowing women to remain imperial family members after marriage.

The proposals came after 59-year-old Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement on Tuesday before some 2,000 guests, including dignitaries from about 190 countries and international organizations.

He became Japan’s 126th emperor on May 1, the day after his father, now Emperor Emeritus Akihito, stepped down — the first emperor to do so in 200 years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Residents walk along a mud-covered road in a neighborhood in Nagano Prefecture that was devastated by Typhoon Hagibis on Oct. 15.
The new norm: Japanese experts warn of more rain, raging rivers and submerged homes
With torrential rain, raging rivers and submerged homes, the havoc wrought by Typhoon Hagibis was a grim reminder that extreme weather may now be the new norm in this disaster-prone nation. It w...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan shake hands Wednesday at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo.
Abe calls for peaceful resolution of Hong Kong crisis in meeting with China vice president
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed on Wednesday his "deep concern" over unrest in Hong Kong, and called for its peaceful resolution, in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes alongside Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they inspect the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter carrier Kaga, docked at the MSDF base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, in May.
Constitution seen as highest hurdle for proposed SDF mission to Middle East
The government faces a series of challenges dispatching Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East, in particular whether such activities would be consistent with the Constitution in the event of their...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An outdoor screen in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo displays a live broadcast of Emperor Naruhito proclaiming his accession to the chrysanthemum throne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,