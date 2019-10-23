Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong citizen who was accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year, leaves from Pik Uk Prison in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Murder suspect walks free as Hong Kong and Taiwan authorities clash

Reuters

HONG KONG – A murder suspect whose case led to mass street protests in Hong Kong walked free from jail Wednesday as the city’s government squabbled with Taiwan, where he is accused of murdering his girlfriend, over how to handle a promised voluntary surrender.

Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong citizen, was accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year before fleeing back to the Chinese-ruled financial hub.

Chan, wearing a navy blue shirt and red backpack, bowed and apologized to the family of his ex-girlfriend and the public as he left the prison in Hong Kong’s rural Sai Kung district after serving 29 months for money laundering.

He said he had made an “unforgivable mistake.”

Chan also said he would turn himself in to Taiwan authorities but declined to say when.

While Chan has offered to surrender himself voluntarily, Hong Kong and Taiwan have clashed over the next steps.

Embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam held up Chan’s case as an example of why an extradition bill was needed. Such a bill would have allowed suspects to be sent from Hong Kong to greater China, including the mainland, Taiwan and Macau.

The former British colony has been reeling from five months of unrest originally triggered by the proposed extradition bill but which has now evolved into a pro-democracy movement.

The government has announced it will withdraw the bill but the protests have not stopped. The city’s legislature is due to withdraw it formally on Wednesday.

Hong Kong authorities said Wednesday Chan should be free to go to Taiwan and surrender himself.

However, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement it was “unbelievable” that Chan could be expected to take a flight to Taiwan by himself, “completely ignoring the safety of passengers on the same flights in order to serve the political arrangement of a ‘surrender.'”

It said Taiwan had repeatedly asked for legal cooperation.

“We are solemnly telling the Hong Kong government that you have to take full responsibility for all bitter consequences,” the council statement said.

Taiwan has also said it wanted to send officers to Hong Kong to escort Chan back to the self-ruled island upon his release, a move the Hong Kong government has described as a disrespectful and unacceptable attempt to cross legal jurisdictions.

Chan was arrested by Hong Kong police in March 2018 and authorities there were only able to find evidence against him for money laundering.

Lam reluctantly agreed to withdraw the extradition bill 2½ months after anti-government protests escalated in June, although its formal withdrawal is unlikely to end the unrest.

Protesters are angry about what they see as Beijing encroaching on Hong Kong’s “one country, two systems” formula enshrined during the handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997. That formula allows the city wide-ranging freedoms not available on the mainland, such as an independent judiciary.

The extradition bill was seen as the latest move by Beijing to erode those freedoms. China has denied such claims and accuses foreign countries of fomenting trouble.

The Financial Times, citing people briefed on the deliberations, reported Monday China is drawing up a plan to replace Lam with an “interim” chief executive.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Military guard posts of North Korea (top rear) and South Korea stand above fields in Paju, South Korea, on Oct. 15.
Half of North Koreans undernourished, U.N. investigator says
Food insecurity in North Korea "is at an alarming level," with nearly half the population — 11 million people — undernourished, the U.N. independent investigator on human rights in the country said...
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the enthronement ceremony of Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo Tuesday.
China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with 'interim' chief executive, report says
China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's ru...
Rohingya refugees come out of their homes after the visit of Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last year. Authorities in Bangladesh said Tuesday they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled.
U.N. mission head sees risk of Rohingya genocide recurring in Myanmar
The head of a U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar says that "there is a serious risk of genocide recurring" against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority. Marzuki Darusman told the General Ass...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chan Tong-kai, a Hong Kong citizen who was accused of murdering his girlfriend in Taiwan last year, leaves from Pik Uk Prison in Hong Kong on Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,