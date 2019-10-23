Rohingya refugees come out of their homes after the visit of Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Jamtoli refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, last year. Authorities in Bangladesh said Tuesday they want to start relocating thousands of Rohingya refugees to a Bay of Bengal island soon from crammed camps near the border with Myanmar, from where they fled. | AP

U.N. mission head sees risk of Rohingya genocide recurring in Myanmar

AP

UNITED NATIONS – The head of a U.N. fact-finding mission on Myanmar says that “there is a serious risk of genocide recurring” against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

Marzuki Darusman told the General Assembly’s human rights committee Tuesday that “if anything, the situation of the Rohingya in Rakhine state has worsened.”

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar said in its final report last month that Myanmar should be held responsible in international legal forums for alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

Darusman headed the mission and told the 193-member world body Tuesday that it has transferred 1,227 interviews with victims and witnesses of crimes against the Rohingya to another specially established U.N group. He says that includes “a list of over 150 people suspected of involvement in numerous international crimes.”

