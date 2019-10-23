U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Oct. 17 during a "Keep America Great" rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. -The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on Nov. 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Anonymous Trump official writing 'unprecedented' insider tell-all

AP

NEW YORK – The Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous essay about resistance from the inside has a book deal.

The book, titled “A Warning,” will come out Nov. 19, The Hachette Book Group imprint Twelve announced Tuesday.

It will likely set off the biggest Washington guessing game since “Primary Colors,” the fictionalized take on Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign that turned out to be written by journalist Joe Klein.

The anonymous essay appeared in The New York Times in September 2018 and said that many within the administration were actively blocking some of Trump’s orders. No one has named the official despite widespread speculation and Trump’s own suggestion that the author’s identity be investigated.

Twelve is calling the book “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait” that “offers a shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record.” The author will be identified as “A Senior Trump Administration Official.”

According to the publisher, the author accepted no advance and will donate a portion of royalties to nonprofits that focus on accountability and “standing up” for truth in oppressive countries.

The official’s literary representatives, the Washington-based Javelin, have made deals for other books that have enraged Trump, including former FBI director James Comey’s “A Higher Loyalty” and former White House aide Cliff Sims’ “Team of Vipers.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

James Jeffrey, special representative for Syria Engagement and special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on assessing the impact of Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Trump's Syria envoy says Turkey's onslaught hinders Islamic State fight
Donald Trump's special envoy for the Syrian conflict said the administration made clear "at every level" that it opposed Turkey's invasion of northern Syria and that the resulting offensive has und...
Witnesses (from left) Senior Cybersecurity Adviser at the Department of Homeland Security Matthew Masterson, Deputy Assistant Director for Counterterrorism at the FBI Nikki Flores, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security Adam Hickey and Vice Chair at the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Ben Hoveland are sworn in to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday on election security.
U.S. election security hearing breaks along stark partisan lines
A congressional hearing on election security broke Tuesday along stark political lines, highlighting the difficulties in getting lawmakers to address the threat outlined by federal officials who ha...
This imageprovided by Swedish Match shows the company's "General Snus pouched smokeless tobacco product. On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed the tobacco pouches as less harmful than cigarettes, a first-ever decision that could open the door to more lower-risk options for U.S. smokers.
FDA endorses snus tobacco pouches as less risky than cigarettes, chew
For the first time, U.S. health regulators have judged a type of smokeless tobacco to be less harmful than cigarettes, a decision that could open the door to other less risky options for smokers. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Oct. 17 during a "Keep America Great" rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. -The book, "A WARNING," by the author of the column published in The New York Times, is to be published on Nov. 19, The Washington Post and CNN reported Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,