World / Crime & Legal

Trump donor to plead guilty to hiding work as foreign agent

AP

WASHINGTON – A prolific political fundraiser who donated large sums to President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to plead guilty to multiple federal charges, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Imaad Zuberi will admit in federal court in Los Angeles that he falsified records to conceal his work as a foreign agent while lobbying high-level U.S. government officials. He is also charged with tax evasion and making nearly $1 million in illegal campaign contributions.

Zuberi did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Court documents allege Zuberi used his contributions to obtain access to high-level government officials and attempted to persuade them to change “existing United States policies and take other actions on behalf of, and favorable to” his clients.

Though his efforts “generated marginal results,” some officials were willing to adopt the positions that he advocated for, prosecutors said.

