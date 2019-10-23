Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Tech

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin partners with Lockheed, others on moon lander

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. billionaire Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday his space company Blue Origin has signed agreements with Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and research and development organization Draper for development of its lunar lander designed to help NASA put humans on the moon by 2024.

Blue Origin’s so-called Blue Moon lunar lander, unveiled by Bezos in May, is in development and sits at the center of the space company’s ambition to ferry humans into deep space and land key contracts from the U.S. space agency for space exploration.

“I’m excited to announce that we put together a national team to go back to the moon,” Bezos, founder and CEO of online retail giant Amazon, said at the International Astronautical Congress.

The four companies, with Blue Origin as the lead contractor, plan to submit a proposal for the lander to NASA under its Artemis lunar program, an accelerated mission to the moon kick-started in March by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Bezos called the partnerships a “national team” whose history in space exploration fits the Blue Moon’s mission. Lockheed is separately developing the moon-bound astronaut capsule named Orion. Northrop helped NASA build the Apollo lunar landers in the 1960s. Draper, a not-for-profit research and development organization, built NASA’s navigation computers for Apollo lunar landers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

McDonald's workers carry a banner and march toward a McDonalds in south Los Angeles last fall. Roughly a third of American workers say they've changed how they act at work in the past year, as the #MeToo movement has focused the nation's attention on sexual misconduct. That's according to a new poll of full- or part-time workers released Tuesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the software company SAP.
U.S. workers changing behavior amid #MeToo and diversity training: AP-NORC/SAP poll
Barbara Myers started work as an apprentice electrician in 1995, and over the years she learned to shoot back sexual banter on the job site as much as she had to take it from some of her coworkers....
Technicians work at the construction site of the Interxion MRS3 data center installed in an old German submarine base built during the Second World War in Marseille, France, Tuesday.
German WWII U-boat base in Marseille reboots as data center
The thick concrete walls of a long-abandonned World War II German submarine base in Marseille, southern France, are set to find a new purpose: keeping banks of computer servers safe and cool. Du...
Dr. William Burke goes over a PET brain scan at Banner Alzheimers Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, last year. The drug company Biogen Inc. says it will seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease, a landmark step toward finding a treatment that can alter the course of the most common form of dementia. The announcement Tuesday is a surprise because the company earlier this year stopped two studies of the drug, called aducanumab, after partial results suggested it was not working.
Biogen says it will seek approval of drug seen effective in treating early stage of Alzheimer's
The drug company Biogen Inc. said Tuesday it will seek federal approval for a medicine to treat early Alzheimer's disease, a landmark step toward finding a treatment that can alter the course of th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Astronautical Federation (IAF) Excellence in Industry Award during the the 70th International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI The Boeing logo is seen at its stand during the the 70th annual International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,