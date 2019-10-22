In pictures: The day of the enthronement ceremony

Emperor Naruhito formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony attended by dignitaries from more than 180 countries, pledging to fulfil his constitutional duty as a symbol of the state.
Naruhito became emperor and his wife, Masako, became empress on May 1 in a brief ceremony, but Tuesday’s Sokui no Rei event was a more elaborate ritual at the royal palace in which he officially announced his change in status to the world.
Here is a selection of scenes from that ceremony and related imperial events Tuesday.