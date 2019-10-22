A demonstrator sets a barricade on fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago Monday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Food lines form as new disturbances erupt in Chile after deadly riots that led president to say nation 'at war'

AP

SANTIAGO – Hundreds of protesters defied an emergency decree and confronted police in Chile’s capital on Monday, continuing disturbances that have left at least 11 dead and led the president to say the country is “at war.”

Police used tear gas and streams of water to break up the march of students and union members on one of Santiago’s main streets Monday, but demonstrators who at first dispersed later reformed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, police and soldiers guarded Chileans who formed long lines outside supermarkets before they reopened after many closed during a weekend that saw dozens of stores looted or burned.

Only one of the city’s six subway lines was operating because rioters had burned or damaged many of the stations, and officials said it could take weeks or months to fully restore service.

Some 2 million students were forced to stay home from classes and many people were unable to reach jobs.

Conservative President Sebastian Pinera said Sunday that the country is “at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits,” though he did not say who the enemy is.

But his left-leaning rival, former President Michelle Bachelet, issued a statement calling for dialogue and urging all sides to work “toward solutions that contribute to calming the situation.”

Now the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, she called for an investigation into all acts, by government or protesters,” that have caused injuries and death.”

The protests have shaken and surprised a nation noted for economic stability over the past decades, which has seen steadily declining poverty despite persistent high rates of inequality.

They were triggered by a relatively minor increase in subway fares of less than 4 percent, but analysts said they were fed by frustration over a long-building sense that many Chileans were not sharing in the nation’s advances.

“I’m protesting for my daughter, for my wife, for my mother, not just for the 30 pesos of the Metro — for the low salaries, for the privileges of the political class, for their millionaire salaries,” said Andres Abregu, an Uber driver who complained he’s still paying a student debt and can’t provide a decent life for his family.

Patricio Navia, a professor at the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, said, “People went out to protest because they feel the government cares more about the wealthy and that social programs help the very poor, but the rest of the population is left to care for themselves…

“They are not poor enough to get government subsidies nor rich enough to get government tax credits. They revolted to make their voice heard,” he added.

Otherwise peaceful Chilean protests are also often used as springboards for more violent action by smaller, hard-line factions that want to overturn the social system.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Pierce Prozy examines a Yolo! brand vape oil cartridge marketed as a CBD product at Flora Research Laboratories in Grants Pass, Oregon, in July. Janell Thompson, a pioneer in marketing CBD as a health product, has pleaded guilty to selling large quantities of synthetic marijuana that was secretly added to vapes, sickening dozens. Prosecutors have also tied Thompson to Yolo!, which sickened at least 33 people in Utah.
Clusters of illness linked to CBD vapes share second connection
Some of the people rushing to emergency rooms thought the CBD vape they inhaled would help like a gentle medicine. Others puffed it for fun. What the vapors delivered instead was a jolt of synth...
Migrants wait in line to receive aid from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday. Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday stopped the delivery of water supplies to the Vucjak camp, saying they want to draw attention to the problems in the camp set up on a former landfill and near mine fields from the 1992-95 war.
Water cut to crowded migrant camp as Bosnian authorities feud, seek to downsize its population
Local authorities in the Bosnian town of Bihac on Monday cut off a nearby migrant camp's water supply, to pressure the government into reducing the population of the overcrowded site that internati...
Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15.
Trump defends Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard in Hillary Clinton spat, says she's no Russian agent
President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent. Trump says of Gabbard, "she's not a Russian agent." ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A demonstrator sets a barricade on fire during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago Monday. | REUTERS

, ,