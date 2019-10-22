Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15. | AFP-JIJI

Trump defends Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard in Hillary Clinton spat, says she's no Russian agent

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump says of Gabbard, “she’s not a Russian agent.”

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard “the favorite of the Russians” in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate.”

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump says Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

He adds: “These people are sick.”

Trump says he thinks Clinton’s attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a “sham.”

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15. | AFP-JIJI Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Time 100 Summit event in New York in APril. Clinton has warned that Russia, which interfered in the U.S. election she lost in 2016, is "grooming" a Democratic candidate for a third-party run next year, signalling congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard could fill the role. The goal of this would essentially be to divide the U.S. electorate and help President Donald Trump win re-election, Clinton said. | AFP-JIJI

