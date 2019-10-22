Pope Francis receives gifts from indigenous representatives of the Amazonian communities, carrying a carved wooden statue of a pregnant woman (center) symbolizing fertility, in the Vatican gardens before the Amazon synod on Oct. 6. -The Vatican criticized Monday the theft from a church and then the throwing in the river Tiber of indigenous statuettes representing the pregnant naked woman. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Vatican condemns 'defiance' after indigenous Amazon statues are thrown into river

AFP-JIJI

ROME – The Vatican on Monday spoke of an “act of defiance” after some indigenous Amazonian statues were taken from a Rome church and dumped into the Tiber River following criticism from ultra-conservative Catholics.

Anonymous individuals filmed themselves taking the five statues of a naked, pregnant woman from a church near the Vatican and throwing them from a bridge.

The vandalism came during a meeting of bishops or synod at the Vatican focused on the Amazon region, during which some ultra-conservatives have criticized the display of what they call “pagan” indigenous objects during church ceremonies.

The internet video, which emerged on Monday, showed an unidentified man taking the statues.

Senior Vatican official Paolo Ruffini told journalists on Monday that the theft was “an act of defiance” that was “against the spirit of dialogue.”

“We have repeatedly said that these statues represent life, fertility, mother Earth,” Ruffini said.

Synod spokesman Father Giacomo Costa said that “stealing objects is never constructive,” after last week describing the sculptures as “neither pagan nor sacred” and in no way representing the Virgin Mary.

Pope Francis earlier this month hit out at “offensive words” spoken against the Amazon’s indigenous people, noting that a feather headdress is no more ridiculous than hats worn at the Vatican.

The three-week synod, or assembly, unites 184 bishops, including 113 from the nine countries of the pan-Amazon region, including Brazil.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Migrants wait in line to receive aid from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday. Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday stopped the delivery of water supplies to the Vucjak camp, saying they want to draw attention to the problems in the camp set up on a former landfill and near mine fields from the 1992-95 war.
Water cut to crowded migrant camp as Bosnian authorities feud, seek to downsize its population
Local authorities in the Bosnian town of Bihac on Monday cut off a nearby migrant camp's water supply, to pressure the government into reducing the population of the overcrowded site that internati...
Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. for Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by The New York Times and CNN at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15.
Trump defends Democrat candidate Tulsi Gabbard in Hillary Clinton spat, says she's no Russian agent
President Donald Trump is attacking Hillary Clinton for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent. Trump says of Gabbard, "she's not a Russian agent." ...
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (right) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem last month. Rivlin said Monday that Prime Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition government — a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty.
Netanyahu says he's unable to form Israel government, allowing opponent to try
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Israel's president Monday he could not form a new government following deadlocked September elections, making way for his opponent Benny Gantz to try. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis receives gifts from indigenous representatives of the Amazonian communities, carrying a carved wooden statue of a pregnant woman (center) symbolizing fertility, in the Vatican gardens before the Amazon synod on Oct. 6. -The Vatican criticized Monday the theft from a church and then the throwing in the river Tiber of indigenous statuettes representing the pregnant naked woman. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,