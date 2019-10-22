U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Republicans need to get tougher and fight Democrat-led impeachment inquiry: Trump

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said that Republicans need to get tougher and fight the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, rebuking Republican Sen. Mitt Romney for publicly voicing criticism of him.

Democrats were sticking together, Trump said. “They don’t have Mitt Romney,” Trump told reporters at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives began the impeachment proceedings last month after Trump sought help from Ukraine against a Democratic political rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and the impeachment inquiry is politically motivated.

Asked if it was a forgone conclusion that House Democrats will vote to impeach him, Trump said yes, otherwise he would win the election in November 2020.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Julian Assange facing District Judge Vanessa Baraitser at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, minus beard, appears in London court
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court Monday for a hearing on whether he should be extradited to the United States to face spying charges. Assange, dressed in a nav...
Thousands of demonstrators stage an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut Sunday.
Lebanon government in 11th hour reform drive as protests swell
Lebanon's teetering government was expected Monday to approve a belated economic rescue plan as the nation prepared for a fifth day of mass protests against the ruling elite. A proposed t...
White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks during a news briefing at the White House on Thursday.
Mick Mulvaney getting second-guessed on defense of Donald Trump
For Mick Mulvaney, the hits just keep on coming. First, President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff stirred up a tempest by acknowledging that the administration had held up aid to Ukraine in...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,