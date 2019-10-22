Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gesture prior to their talks on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka June 28. Putin is following China's lead and making a splashy bid for influence in Africa, hosting the majority of the continent's leaders this week in the first-ever Russia-Africa Summit. The Kremlin has said 47 of the continent's 54 heads of state or government are expected to attend. | ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL VIA AP

World

Russia to send strategic bombers to South Africa in first such visit to continent

AP

MOSCOW – The Russian military says two of its nuclear-capable bombers will visit South Africa in what appears to be the first-ever such deployment to the African continent.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that sending the Tu-160 bombers is intended to help “develop bilateral military cooperation” and reflects a “strategic partnership” with one of Africa’s most developed economies.

The mission comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to host the first-ever Russia-Africa summit this week with 43 of the continent’s 54 heads of state or government in attendance. The remaining 11 countries will be represented by foreign ministers or other officials.

As part of efforts to expand its clout in Africa, Russia has signed military cooperation agreements with at least 28 African countries, the majority in the past five years.

