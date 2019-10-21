Japan supporters cheer at a public viewing site in the southwestern city of Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture, during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa on Sunday. | KYODO

National

TV ratings hit average 41.6% for Japan-South Africa Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Kyodo

Television ratings set during Japan’s loss against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals reached an average 41.6 percent in eastern Japan, the highest of any match in the current tournament, a rating agency said Monday.

Video Research Ltd. said the rating for the live broadcast of the game Sunday by public broadcaster NHK hit 49.1 percent at one point in the Kanto region centered on Tokyo. South Africa defeated Japan 26-3 in the game.

In the Kansai region covering Osaka and its vicinity, the rating peaked at 47.9 percent and the average figure stood at 41.4 percent.

The peak ratings in Kanto and Kansai were both marked in the second half of the game.

The average ratings in the Kanto region for Japan’s matches at the ongoing World Cup have steadily risen as the Brave Blossoms exceeded expectations by winning all four pool-stage games to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.

It was 18.3 percent in their match against Russia on the opening day of the World Cup in late September, increased further in the game versus the higher-ranked Ireland, in which Japan clinched an unlikely victory, and reached 32.8 percent in the clash against Samoa.

Their match against Scotland on Oct. 13 peaked at 53.7 percent, with an average rating of 39.2 percent registered in the Kanto region.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga praised the national rugby team at a news conference Monday for opening a new chapter in their history.

“Unfortunately, they lost to South Africa, but they did not give up and played hard in hopes of clinching victory until the very end, which was consistent throughout the Brave Blossoms’ games,” Suga said.

“The players of the Japanese team gave the whole of Japan excitement and dreams and moved us,” the top government spokesman said.

“I’d like to congratulate the players on their endeavor and opening a new door in history.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A courtroom sketch shows Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy-idol group Kat-tun, and his partner Rena Komine, a former actress, attending a trial at the Tokyo District Court on Monday.
Former Kat-tun member Junnosuke Taguchi gets suspended term for marijuana possession
Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of Japanese male idol group Kat-tun, was given a suspended prison term Monday for possessing marijuana. The Tokyo District Court sentenced the 33-year-old Tagu...
Emperor Naruhito will proclaim his enthronement on Tuesday at the Seiden State Hall within the Imperial Palace.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito to proclaim enthronement before 2,000 guests in ceremony Tuesday
Clad in a dark orange robe only worn by emperors on special occasions, Emperor Naruhito will proclaim his enthronement Tuesday at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace, offering a speech from a canopie...
A high frequency sonar image of the flagship Japanese aircraft carrier Akagi is shown aboard the research vessel Petrel on Sunday off Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
After Kaga, explorers zero in on second sunken Japanese carrier from Battle of Midway
Deep-sea explorers scouring the world's oceans for sunken World War II ships are focusing in on debris fields deep in the Pacific, in an area where one of the most decisive battles of the time took...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan supporters cheer at a public viewing site in the southwestern city of Koga, Fukuoka Prefecture, during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa on Sunday. | KYODO

, , , ,