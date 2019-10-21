A pedestrian looks at the entrance to the Kowloon Mosque covered in blue-dyed liquid sprayed by a police water cannon vehicle during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Asia Pacific

Hong Kong leaders apologize to mosque for water cannon incident

AP

HONG KONG – Hong Kong officials apologized to leaders of a mosque after riot police sprayed the building’s gate and some people nearby with a water cannon while trying to contain pro-democracy demonstrations.

The semiautonomous Chinese city’s leader, Carrie Lam, and its police chief visited the Kowloon Mosque on Monday to say sorry to the chief imam and Muslim community leaders.

They left without commenting but the mosque leaders told reporters that the officials apologized.

During Sunday’s protest, a police water cannon truck that was passing by the mosque suddenly sprayed a stinging blue-dyed liquid at a handful of people standing in front of its gate.

A lawmaker who filmed the incident said he and several others went to hospital to check for injuries.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A man inspects a shop Monday that was vandalized during Sunday's anti-government protest in Hong Kong.
Lacking riot insurance, Hong Kong businesses pick up pieces from protest damage
Hong Kong's businesses will likely foot the bill for vandalism inflicted over the past four months during the territory's most violent protests in living memory as few of them bought insurance cove...
Image Not Available
Lowy Institute sees 'clear risks' from China's Pacific lending but says 'debt trap' claims are ov...
China's financial largesse in the Pacific carries "clear risks" for stability if left unchecked, a Sydney think tank has warned, while also saying allegations of "debt-trap" diplomacy are, so far, ...
People and relatives carry coffins of victims who they claim were killed in shelling, during a funeral in Nauseri village, near the line of control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Sunday.
India and Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir, killing at least nine
Pakistani and Indian soldiers traded fire in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, killing at least nine people on both sides, officials said. The Indian military said Pakistani soldiers targeted an India...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A pedestrian looks at the entrance to the Kowloon Mosque covered in blue-dyed liquid sprayed by a police water cannon vehicle during a protest in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,