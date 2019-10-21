Asia Pacific

Lowy Institute sees 'clear risks' from China's Pacific lending but says 'debt trap' claims are overblown

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY – China’s financial largesse in the Pacific carries “clear risks” for stability if left unchecked, a Sydney think tank has warned, while also saying allegations of “debt-trap” diplomacy are, so far, overblown.

In a study released Monday, the influential Lowy Institute warned that fragile Pacific nations risked borrowing too much and leaving themselves exposed to demands from Beijing.

China has repeatedly been accused of offering lucrative but unserviceable loans to gain leverage or snap up strategically vital assets like ports, airports or electricity providers.

While Lowy said allegations China was engaged in “debt-trap” diplomacy in the Pacific were overblown, it added that the trend was not positive and countries like Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu were dangerously exposed.

Between 2011 and 2018, China committed loans to the region worth $6 billion — around 21 percent of regional GDP.

A majority of that money, $4.1 billion, was earmarked for Papua New Guinea.

Only a fraction, less than $1 billion, has so far been dispersed, but China is still the single largest creditor in Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

“The sheer scale of Chinese lending and the lack of strong institutional mechanisms to protect the debt sustainability of borrowing countries mean a continuation of business as usual would pose clear risks,” the report said.

The South Pacific has become a forum for intense competition for influence between China, the United States and Australia in recent years.

The island nations sit on a vital shipping crossroad, contain vast reserves of fish stocks and provide a potential base for leading militaries to project power well beyond their borders.

Beijing has stepped up engagement in the region through a series of high profile visits and no-conditions lending via its Belt and Road Initiative.

The Solomon Islands and Kiribati recently announced they would switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing after long courtships by the country’s Communist leaders.

Six Pacific governments are currently debtors to Beijing — the Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu.

Lowy said many of China’s loans carry a modest 2 percent annual interest rate.

But it warned that China would need to adopt formal lending rules if loans were to be made sustainable as natural disasters like earthquakes, cyclones and tsunami can quickly upend countries’ ability to pay back loans.

“Three small Pacific economies — Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu — also appear to be among those most heavily indebted to China anywhere in the world,” it said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

People and relatives carry coffins of victims who they claim were killed in shelling, during a funeral in Nauseri village, near the line of control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Sunday.
India and Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir, killing at least nine
Pakistani and Indian soldiers traded fire in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, killing at least nine people on both sides, officials said. The Indian military said Pakistani soldiers targeted an India...
Image Not Available
Bangladesh to start moving 100,000 Rohingya to flood-prone island next month
Bangladesh will start relocating Rohingya Muslims to a flood-prone island off its coast next month as several thousand refugees have agreed to move, a government official said on Sunday. Dhaka w...
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo walks with his wife prior to receiving guests ahead of his inauguration for his second term as the country's leader at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Sunday.
Under tight security, Indonesian president inaugurated for second term
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was sworn in for a second term Sunday as helicopters flew overhead and troops kept watch in the capital, Jakarta — days after Islamist militants tried to assassinate ...

, , ,