The week ahead for Oct. 22. to Oct. 27

Monday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade data for September. Some economists expect three straight months of deficit due to U.S.-China trade war.
- Japan Franchise Association to release convenience store sales for September.
Tuesday
- Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony proclaiming accession of Emperor Naruhito to be held at Imperial Palace. About 2,000 guests from Japan and over 170 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the event, following the emperor’s ascension to the throne in May.
Wednesday
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie to hold dinner banquet in Tokyo in honor of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement.
- Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, to turn 28. The princess announced her engagement to Kei Komuro in September 2017, but the wedding has been delayed from the initial November 2018 date until 2020 following reports of Komuro’s family being involved in a financial dispute.
- Fukuoka High Court’s Naha branch to hand down ruling in suit filed by Okinawa government challenging legality of land minister’s involvement in authorization of work to relocate U.S. air base within Okinawa.
Thursday
- Tokyo Motor Show 2019 to be held through Nov. 4 in Tokyo. Automakers from Japan and abroad will attend the biennial event expected to attract about 1 million visitors. Electric and self-driving vehicles will be key technologies to be showcased.
- Sapporo High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in Upper House election in July.
Friday
- Group of 20 tourism ministers to gather in Hokkaido.
- Akita branch of Sendai High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in Upper House election in July.
- Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling on local residents’ appeal for compensation regarding noise pollution from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, which is jointly used by the U.S. military and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
Saturday
- Rugby World Cup semifinal matches to be held through Sunday.
- U-17 soccer world cup matches to be held through Nov. 17 in Brazil.
Sunday
- Upper House by-election to be held in Saitama Prefecture.
