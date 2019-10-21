Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during an event called "Let's stop smoking, let's drink Rize tea " in his Black Sea hometown, Rize, Turkey, Sunday. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA AP

Business

Erdogan says he will never allow vaping, will block e-cigarettes in Turkey

Reuters

ANKARA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he will never allow electronic cigarette companies to produce their products in Turkey, urging Turks to drink tea instead.

Speaking at an event against smoking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had ordered his Trade Minister “never” to allow e-cigarettes in Turkey and said that tobacco companies were “getting rich by poisoning” people.

“They asked us for a place and permission to produce these (e-cigarettes). We didn’t give it to them and we will not,” he said, without saying which firm or firms he was referring to.

“They want to invest in Turkey. … Go and make your investment elsewhere.”

Around 27 percent percent of Turkey’s total population aged over 15 smoked cigarettes in 2016, according to World Health Organization data, down from around 31 percent in 2010, with males making up the majority of smokers.

While vaping is not illegal in Turkey, purchasing or distributing e-cigarettes is. Despite this, many people procure e-cigarettes through online distributors, which also provide the liquid to put in the machines.

Erdogan, a pious Muslim known for his dislike of alcohol and cigarettes, has often urged Turks to quit smoking and drinking. In 2013, his government banned all advertisements, promotions and sponsorships of alcohol and tobacco products in Turkey. Such products are frequently blurred out in television shows.

“Let’s put down cigarettes and drink our Rize tea,” Erdogan said on Sunday, referring to tea from his hometown in the Black Sea region. “I don’t make many suggestions, but as a president, I am telling those I love that this is haram (forbidden in Islam).”

Vaping, which is widely viewed as a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, is largely unregulated. However, several countries, including Australia, Brazil, India and Japan, have recently banned or limited aspects of the e-cigarette market, while the United States has announced plans to remove flavored e-cigarettes from stores.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Extinction Rebellion members lie on the floor, covered in fake crude oil, to protest an exhibition sponsored by BP at The National Portrait Gallery in London Sunday.
A crude performance: Semi-naked climate activists protest BP art sponsorship
Visitors to a London portrait gallery were treated to an impromptu performance on Sunday when three semi-naked climate activists were doused with mock crude oil in a protest against arts sponsorshi...
Image Not Available
Australian newspapers unite in protest over media restrictions
Australia's biggest newspapers were expected to run front pages on Monday made up to appear heavily redacted to protest recent legislation that restricts press freedoms, a rare show of unity by the...
Demonstrators receive medical treatment in a hospital after police fired on people protesting over a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Mohammed, in Barisal, Bangladesh, Sunday. At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured after police fired on thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims protesting the Facebook post.
Bangladesh police say violence over Facebook post leaves four dead
At least four people were killed and dozens injured Sunday after security officials in southern Bangladesh opened fire to disperse hundreds of Muslims during a protest over an alleged social media ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during an event called "Let's stop smoking, let's drink Rize tea " in his Black Sea hometown, Rize, Turkey, Sunday. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA AP

, , , ,