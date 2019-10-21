The sun rises over Vulcan Inc.'s research vessel the Petrel nearly 200 miles off Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands on Friday. The crew of the Petrel found the sunken remains of the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga, which sank in the historic Battle of Midway, and are searching the vast area for other sunken warships in the coming days. | AP

National / History

Researchers find second sunken Japanese warship from WWII Battle of Midway

AP

MIDWAY ATOLL, NORTHWESTERN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS – A group of deep-sea researchers looking for sunken World War II ships have found a second Japanese aircraft carrier that went down in the Pacific during the historic Battle of Midway.

Vulcan Inc. director of undersea operations Rob Kraft says an initial review of sonar data captured Sunday show what could be either the Japanese carrier Akagi or the Soryu resting deep in the Pacific.

The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another carrier, the Kaga, last week. The crew of the research vessel Petrel hopes to find all ships lost in the 1942 Battle of Midway, which historians consider a pivotal fight for the U.S. in WWII.

The battle was fought between American and Japanese carriers and warplanes. More than 2,000 Japanese and 300 Americans died.

The sun rises over Vulcan Inc.'s research vessel the Petrel nearly 200 miles off Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands on Friday. The crew of the Petrel found the sunken remains of the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga, which sank in the historic Battle of Midway, and are searching the vast area for other sunken warships in the coming days. | AP

