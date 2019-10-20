Asia Pacific / Social Issues

Canberra's legalization of cannabis clashes with federal laws

Reuters

MELBOURNE – Australian Attorney General Christian Porter said on Sunday that Canberra’s new legislation legalizing possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use do not provide legal protection and clash with federal laws.

In September, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) became the first of the country’s six states and two main territories to legalize the possession of up to 50 grams per person of cannabis for personal use, with the law set to come into effect from Jan. 31, 2020.

Federal law prohibits such use, however, and Porter, who has been reviewing the ACT laws and on Sunday sent a letter to the ACT attorney-general, signaled this will not change.

“They’re terrible laws for a variety of reasons,” Porter told the ABC television Insider political show.

“The ACT laws removed the criminal component at a territory level but didn’t establish anything that is a positive right to possess, which means that there’s no defense to the Commonwealth law that criminalizes amounts under 50 grams.”

The use of cannabis for recreational purposes remains prohibited in most countries, but there has been a growing international debate about decriminalizing the possession of small amounts for adults. Canada and several states in the United States have moved recently to legalize such possessions.

When asked whether the Australian federal government should intervene to override the ACT legislation, Porter said it would not be necessary.

“If they leave their law as it is, why would there be any need to override a law which is effectively to no effect?” he said.

“My advice and the advice that I’ve provided to the ACT attorney general is that it is still against the law of the Commonwealth to possess cannabis in the ACT.”

Earlier this month, the government said it would provide funds for research on medicinal marijuana, responding to a growing demand.

While legal in most of Australia, medicinal cannabis products are allowed only to patients on the prescription of a doctor, and a license is required to grow and make medicinal cannabis.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A couple sit at a nearly empty restaurant on Raway beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Oct. 2.
Thai tourism meccas suffer from U.S.-China trade war, strong baht
Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices, with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse due to a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the U.S. trade war and ...
Big guns spout flames in Wonsan in April 2017 during a "combined fire demonstration" celebrating the 85th anniversary of the North Korean military in this image made from video broadcast in a news bulletin by North Korean television.
U.S. offered to help North Korea build up tourist area in exchange for denuclearization: report
The U.S. reportedly offered a long-term plan to help North Korea develop a tourist area in return for denuclearization during recent working-level talks in Stockholm that ended with the North side ...
Protesters hold umbrellas and a Catalonia independence flag as they march in Hong Kong on Sunday. Protesters again flooded streets, ignoring a police ban on the rally and demanding the government meet their demands for accountability and political rights.
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters stage illegal march as metro stations close
Thousands of Hong Kong protesters, many wearing masks in defiance of emergency laws, staged an illegal march through the Kowloon district Sunday in a test the strength of the pro-democracy campa...

, , ,