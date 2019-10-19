A Japan Coast Guard vessel cruises in the Sea of Japan. | KYODO

National

Seoul makes 'East Sea' case in unofficial meeting with Tokyo over Sea of Japan name

JIJI

SEOUL – Japanese and South Korean officials held an unofficial meeting in Monaco on Friday over Seoul’s claim that the Sea of Japan, which lies between the two countries, should be called the East Sea, the South Korean government said Saturday.

The Monaco meeting, presided over by the International Hydrographic Organization, was also attended by officials from North Korea, the United States and the U.K., according to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the participants exchanged candid and comprehensive views.

A similar meeting between Japan and South Korea on the matter was held in London in April.

The result of the Japan-South Korea talks will be reported to a general meeting of the IHO next April.

South Korea is demanding that the sea be renamed the East Sea or that its proposed name should be used with the existing name on maps.

The Japanese government is poised to reject the South Korean demand, maintaining the position that the Sea of Japan is the “only internationally established name” for the sea.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

DMAT doctors attend to elderly people transported from a facility in Iwaizumi, Iwate Prefecture, in August 2016, following heavy damage from a typhoon.
Disaster medical teams deployed to Japan areas where Typhoon Hagibis flooded hospitals
Disaster medical assistance teams (DMATs) have been deployed to areas in Japan where medical institutions were severely damaged by massive Typhoon Hagibis last weekend. According to the ...
Flooded houses and streets are shown in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday in this photo taken by a local resident.
Typhoon-hit areas brace for more floods as heavy rains threaten parts of Japan
Some of Japan's eastern and northeastern regions were bracing for the chance of more floods and landslides, as heavy rain threatened to drench areas that are still reeling from the most powerful...
Extinction Rebellion protesters stage a "die-in" at the entrance to Yoyogi Park on Saturday to call on the government to create a legally binding policy to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025.
Extinction Rebellion climate protest arrives in Tokyo with 'die-in' at Yoyogi Park
Amid the threat of rain Saturday, 16 Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered in Tokyo's Yoyogi Park to call for action on climate change. The protest follows a climate march in Tokyo in Septemb...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Japan Coast Guard vessel cruises in the Sea of Japan. | KYODO

, , ,