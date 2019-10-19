Business

Japanese government to make it easier for budget smartphone providers to reduce call charges

JIJI

The government will make it easier for budget smartphone providers to cut calling charges, based on a report released by a panel of experts Friday.

In the report, the panel, set up by the communications ministry, asks the government to draw up guidelines to reduce the fees that low-cost providers pay to mobile carriers.

Budget providers lease networks from carriers instead of setting up their own. Fees they pay for data communications have fallen gradually on lower maintenance costs, but fees for phone calls remain high.

The government will set the guidelines early next year at the earliest to curb phone call costs.

If the costs drop, budget providers will find it easier to lower their calling charges to subscribers and provide unlimited flat-rate services.

Currently, budget providers pay carriers ¥14 per 30 seconds in phone call fees.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Washington on Friday.
G20 urges global regulations to address 'serious' risks in cryptocurrencies
The Group of 20 major economies agreed Friday that global digital currencies should not be rolled out unless "serious" risks related to money laundering and illicit finance are addressed, casting a...
Finance Minister Taro Aso listens to a question during a news conference in Washington on Friday.
Top IMF official denies Japan is a case study in Modern Monetary Theory
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy aims to boost inflation and differs from Modern Monetary Theory, according to a senior official at the International Monetary Fund. "We do not consider...
Boeing 737 Max aircraft are seen at the company's facilities at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, on Sept. 16.
Messages from former top Boeing test pilot reveal 737 Max concerns
A former senior Boeing test pilot told a co-worker that he unknowingly misled safety regulators about problems with a flight-control system that would later be implicated in two deadly crashes of t...

,