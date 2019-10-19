400 foreign VIPs to attend emperor's enthronement ceremony

Some 400 foreign VIPs are slated to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo on Tuesday, the government said Friday.

The foreign guests include Britain’s Prince Charles, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, according to the government’s secretariat for imperial succession-related ceremonies.

The Sokuirei Seiden no Gi enthronement ceremony will also be attended by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Meanwhile, the key enthronement event will see a total of 1,596 representatives from various fields at home, including the heads of the administrative, legislative and judicial branches.

Holding the ceremonies is expected to cost about ¥16.09 billion.

A total of 450 journalists from 73 countries, as well as 138 Tokyo-based reporters from foreign news organizations, are due to cover the enthronement ceremony and related events.

Tuesday will be a public holiday under a one-off law.

After the severe damage that Typhoon Hagibis caused last weekend, the government decided to postpone the enthronement parade from Tuesday to Nov. 10.

In the event of bad weather on the new date, the parade will be called off.