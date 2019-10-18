Business / Corporate

Samsung admits Galaxy S10 smartphone has fingerprint access flaw

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – Tech giant Samsung Electronics on Friday acknowledged a major flaw with its fingerprint system that allows other people to open its top-end smartphones, advising users to delete all registered prints.

Samsung is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group and crucial to South Korea’s economic health. The conglomerate is by far the biggest of the family-controlled empires that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy.

But it has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.

Earlier this year it had to delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, after pre-release users found faulty screens.

Samsung’s latest problem emerged after a user in the U.K. told the Sun newspaper earlier this week her Galaxy S10 smartphone could be unlocked by someone else simply by putting on a screen protector and applying an unregistered fingerprint.

The flaw meant anyone who got hold of her phone could transfer funds using her financial apps, the user told the British paper.

In a statement released Friday, Samsung said the issue involved “fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognising three-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.”

The firm advised users of the Galaxy Note10, 10+ and Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10 5G to “delete all previous fingerprints” and register their data anew.

“Please refrain from applying a silicone screen protecting case to your device until a software update, which is planned to be released beginning next week,” it added.

The statement was released a day after Samsung said it would soon roll out a fix, but did not specify what the problem was.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker has touted the Galaxy S10’s in-display fingerprint sensor as “revolutionary.”

“When you place your thumb on the screen, it sends ultrasonic pulses to detect the 3D ridges and valleys of your unique fingerprint to quickly and accurately recognise you,” the firm has said about the technology involved.

Kakaobank, South Korea’s internet-only bank, has told customers not to use fingerprints to access its mobile banking services and employ passwords and pattern locks instead until the problem is fixed.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar weaker below ¥108.70 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was weaker below ¥108.70 in Tokyo trading late Friday, with investors retreating to the sidelines to see developments over Britain's exit from the European Union. At 5 p.m., the dolla...
Market participants have complained that Japan's planned rules for foreign holdings of stocks linked to national security could serve as an impediment to investment.
Japan's Cabinet approves tougher rules on foreigners owning stocks tied to national security
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet approved draft legislation on Friday to impose tougher rules on foreign investments in stocks related to national security, despite opposition from market par...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks see mixed close amid thin trading
Tokyo stocks saw a mixed close amid thin trading on Friday, with investors retreating to the sidelines ahead of the weekend. The benchmark Nikkei average of 225 major issues on the Tokyo Stock E...

, , ,