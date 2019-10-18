Tokyo stocks see mixed close amid thin trading

Tokyo stocks saw a mixed close amid thin trading on Friday, with investors retreating to the sidelines ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei average of 225 major issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange rose 40.82 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 22,492.68, the highest closing level since Dec. 3, 2018, after falling 21.06 points on Thursday.

But the Topix index of all issues listed on the TSE first section closed down 2.17 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,621.99. It lost 7.35 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market opened higher, bolstered by an overnight rise in U.S. equities after Britain and the European Union struck a deal before a two-day EU summit from Thursday, raising hopes they will avoid a so-called no-deal Brexit.

The Nikkei temporarily gained nearly 200 points in morning trading, helped by China’s better-than-expected industrial production data for September and gross domestic product data for July-September, which showed that real economic growth stopped short of falling below 6.0 percent, brokers said.

But the market lost steam in the afternoon amid a pre-weekend wait-and-see mood, brokers said.

“Selling pressure grew in the afternoon as Shanghai stocks fell,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

While external concerns are easing thanks to the Brexit deal and progress on the U.S.-China trade front, active buying was kept in check ahead of the earnings reporting season from later this month, an official of a major securities firm said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,053 to 1,002 in the TSE’s first section, while 100 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.08 billion shares from 1.11 billion shares on Thursday.

Oil names such as JXTG and Idemitsu attracted purchases thanks to higher crude oil prices.

Fast Retailing rose after Mizuho Securities Co. raised its target stock price for the clothing store chain from ¥71,000 to ¥77,000, a broker said.

Among other major winners were industrial robot producer Fanuc and job information provider Recruit Holdings.

By contrast, railway operators met with selling, with JR East ending down 1.42 percent and Keisei down 2.08 percent.

Also on the negative side were cosmetics maker Shiseido and daily goods maker Kao.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average finished unchanged at 22,460.